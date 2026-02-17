Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Conventions, Events, Games, QuakeCon, Video Games | Tagged: QuakeCon 2026

Bethesda Reveals New Details About QuakeCon 2026

New details have been released about QuakeCon 2026 for those looking to attend the event this year, as tickets are now for sale

Article Summary QuakeCon 2026 tickets are on sale with four price tiers, running August 6-9 in Grapevine, Texas.

Elite BYOC lottery and Group BYOC seat reservations are open, offering special perks and group access.

Attendees can grab limited-edition 30th Anniversary QuakeCon merchandise during ticket registration.

Artist Alley returns alongside a new hands-on Makerspace for workshops, classes, and creative sessions.

Bethesda Softworks has revealed more details about QuakeCon 2026, as tickets for the event's 30th Anniversary have gone on sale. The shorthand to this is there are four price ranges, and some of these are super ridiculous as they go from $15 as just a fan, to $400 and an Elite BYOC ticket holder. We have more details below as the event will take place from August 6-9 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

QuakeCon 2026

Elite BYOC Lottery Submissions Open

Prospective attendees can enter for a chance to purchase one (1) of the coveted Elite BYOC tickets. If selected, they will have the opportunity to purchase this top-tier ticket unlocking all the perks, exclusive swag, and priority privileges.

Elite BYOC lottery submissions are open from now – Sunday, March 15 at 11:00pm ET.

Participants selected from the lottery will have from Marck 19-22 at 11:45pm ET to purchase their tickets. Enter your information here for a chance to participate.

Group BYOC Registration

Attendees can keep their crew together with Group BYOC tickets. Group tickets include all standard BYOC package perks, plus early access to seat selection and an exclusive stay and play on Wednesday, August 5! Gather your clan—Group tickets start at a minimum of six seats and will become available on a rolling basis through Tuesday, April 14 depending on group size.

Groups of 20+: Groups of 20 or more can submit a request to have their seats reserved from Friday, March 20 – Thursday, March 26. Tickets will be available for purchase from March 31 until April 4, for approved requesting groups

Groups of 10-19: Tickets will be available for purchase from April 5-9

Groups of 6-9: Tickets will be available for purchase from April 10-14

Standard BYOC & Fan Ticket Registration

Fan Tickets allow attendees to participate in the Tabletop gaming area, tour the BYOC, sign up for tournaments and join in the fun over the weekend to celebrate QuakeCon's 30th Anniversary. Fan Ticket access to QuakeCon 2026 covers 9am – 1am Thursday – Saturday and 9am – 3pm on Sunday.

Limited-Edition 30th Anniversary Merchandise

This year, attendees can grab exclusive commemorative merch during ticket purchase, including:

30th Anniversary Mystery Pin Box – Celebrate three decades of QuakeCon with a special blind box featuring one of five unique anniversary pin designs. Inside, fans might uncover the rare limited-edition pin. Trade with friends and see if you can collect all five!

Celebrate three decades of QuakeCon with a special blind box featuring one of five unique anniversary pin designs. Inside, fans might uncover the rare limited-edition pin. Trade with friends and see if you can collect all five! Desktop Neon QuakeCon "Q" – This desktop neon QuakeCon "Q" is the perfect addition to your BYOC station and an eye-catching keepsake for your gaming space at home.

All pre-purchased merchandise will be available for pickup onsite at registration. Quantities are limited so secure yours early.

Artist Alley Returns with NEW Makerspace

QuakeCon's Artist Alley is back, celebrating the incredible creativity of the gaming community. We're inviting artists, illustrators, crafters, and creators to showcase and sell their original work to thousands of passionate fans. New this year, we're introducing a hands-on Makerspace, an interactive area where artists can host creative workshops and classes for attendees. Whether it's crafting, design, DIY projects, or game-inspired art sessions, we want fans to learn directly from talented creators. Artists interested in exhibiting or leading a class in the Makerspace can apply now using the official signup link. Space is limited, and we're excited to spotlight creators who want to share both their art and their skills with the QuakeCon community.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!