Hearthstone Battlegrounds Officially Launches Season Four On May 9th Check out the details of Season 4 of Hearthstone Battlegrounds as it will be launched into the game on May 9th, 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details to the next set of content coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds, as they will be launching Season 4 next week. The season will feature the inclusion of a brand new hero as they welcome Rock Master Voone to the mix as the latest headliner. They'll also be adding a number of new cards to help him as you'll encounter 58 musical minions in his entourage, as well as a number of Festival-themed cosmetics! We got more details of what you can expect to see this season as the content will officially launch next week.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds New Minions

With the Festival of Legends in full swing, 58 new minions across every type have arrived in the Battlegrounds to harmonize their sound in your composition. Festivalgoers will notice a good deal of demons even bigger in size, some mechs more magnetic than ever before, and murlocs that not only buff your board, but buff your hand as well!

Welcome Rock Master Voone

A festival headliner you won't want to miss, Rock Master Voone carries an Upbeat Harmony passive Hero power: at the end of every third turn, the left-most card in your hand is automatically duplicated. Keep count to make sure you optimize that free duplication!

Poisonous Becomes Venomous

Nature gets an adjustment! Minions with the keyword Poisonous will now be Venomous—a change that heavily alters gameplay strategy. Where previously Poisonous destroyed any minion it dealt damage to, Venomous will only destroy the first minion it deals damage to.

E.T.C's World Tour Merch Alert

Amp up your Battlegrounds experience with new cosmetics! Showcase your favorite hero's preferred musical genre, get your photo taken with a new paparazzo bartender, and set up a brand-new Festival board. Cosmetics will be available in the Battlegrounds Battle Pass Bundle and in the Battlegrounds shop.