Starforge Systems Reveals Next-Gen Lineup Of Their Gaming PCs

Starforge Systems has revealed a new lineup of PCs this morning, as they are aiming to make the next generation of gaming towers.

Starforge Systems has revealed a new line of gaming PC towers today, as they are aiming to make the next generation of products for "gaming enthusiasts." The new Navigator line has been designed as a pre-built tower that is also fully customizable with interchangeable exterior plates that used to only be on their Voyager Creator line. The team has also upgraded their Horizon II Elite PC with all-new CPUs and GPUs from AMD. We have more info from the company here as to everything available as part of the Navigator line, including prices in case you decide this is the system you want to upgrade to.

Starforge Systems Navigator

Starforge Systems Navigator line adds elevated customization options to Starforge Systems enthusiast range with interchangeable exterior plates, framed by XPG's cutting-edge Invader X Chassis. The Navigator line is Starforge Systems first range to include XPG's Invader X Chassis, engineered for advanced thermal performance and rear cable management to not only declutter the desktop area but to keep the PC performing strong throughout the most intense AAA game battles. On the inside, Starforge Systems' Navigator line includes AMD's 7900XT, the NVIDIA 4070 Super, and NVIDIA RTX 4070, offering a significant performance uplift from Starforge's prior offerings in this price class. Starforge Systems Navigator line includes the following three models for gamers to tailor their performance needs:

Navigator – $1,899.99 (Optimized for 1440P with High Refresh Rate)

Navigator Pro – $2,099.99 (Optimized for 1440P High Refresh Rate, Entry Level 4K performance)

Navigator Elite – $2,499.99 (Optimized for 4K Ultra performance)

In addition to the new Navigator line, Starforge Systems has also overhauled their Horizon II Elite PC for upgraded performance with AMD's CPUs and GPUs. The new Horizon II Elite is Starforge Systems first PC to feature AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X CPU and RX 7700XT GPU. The new Horizon II Elite is available for $1,549.99.

