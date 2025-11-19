Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tales of Berseria, Tales of Berseria Remastered

Tales of Berseria Remastered Announced For February 2026

Tales of Berseria Remastered has been announced, bringing everything released for the game improved under one title next February

Article Summary Tales of Berseria Remastered launches February 2026 on PC and all major consoles with stunning upgrades.

Experience enhanced graphics, audio, improved controls, and major quality-of-life improvements throughout.

Features all previously released Tales of Berseria DLC and bonus content bundled in one complete package.

Follow Velvet's gripping journey for vengeance, with fast-paced battles and deep emotional storytelling.

Bandai Namco dropped some cool news this morning as the company confirmed they will release Tales of Berseria Remastered early next year. A remaster of ther original 2016 title, this will bring about enhanced graphics and audio, improved controls, quality-of-life enhancements, and more. Plus all of the DLC and bonus contentr released over timeso you have everything under one package. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on February

Tales of Berseria Remastered

Engage in the ultimate quest for self-discovery, remastered for the first time. The sacred kingdom awaits the arrival of its savior, and a lone woman named Velvet is marked by traumatic deceit.. Join Velvet on her journey for vengeance, along with her cast of eccentric companions, as they sail through the archipelago which comprises the kingdom of Midgand. In Tales of Berseria Remastered, players will follow the journey of Velvet Crowe as she embarks on a journey of vengeance and uncovers the mystery behind her brother's murder. Players will embark on a tale torn between emotion and reason, where Velvet and her comrades slash through everyone in their path and navigate through emotional bonds and betrayal.

A Tale of Emotion Versus Reason: Let emotions guide your destiny, or maintain order with the power of reason. Witness the eternal struggle between the head and the heart as Velvet is challenged to stand by her convictions while the world around her compresses into a system of order.

Let emotions guide your destiny, or maintain order with the power of reason. Witness the eternal struggle between the head and the heart as Velvet is challenged to stand by her convictions while the world around her compresses into a system of order. An Exhilarating Combat System: Freely choose Artes to suit your playstyle and perform a variety of combos. Collect enemy Souls to unleash a barrage of attacks for a thrilling battle experience.

Freely choose Artes to suit your playstyle and perform a variety of combos. Collect enemy Souls to unleash a barrage of attacks for a thrilling battle experience. A Modern, High-Quality Retelling: Useful features like destination markers and the ability to disable enemy encounters make traversing the islands of Midgand all the more enticing. Visit the famous Grade Shop from the game's opening. Get a smooth play experience only found in this remaster!

Useful features like destination markers and the ability to disable enemy encounters make traversing the islands of Midgand all the more enticing. Visit the famous Grade Shop from the game's opening. Get a smooth play experience only found in this remaster! Access Downloadable Content from the First Iteration: This version features several downloadable content from the original 2016 version. A treasure trove of content awaits you, such as outfits for your characters from the previous Tales Of games along with useful equipment for your travels.

