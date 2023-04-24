Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 31: Magmortar & Electivire Pokémon TCG's special set Crown Zenith paired the iconic evolutions of Magmortar & Electivire on a duo of Illustration Rare cards.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset, which features Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Cards.

The Illustration Rares we are showcasing today feature a dynamic duo of evolutions added to original Kanto species during the Sinnoh era. It is, of course, Magmortar and Electivire. Both cards depict these two Pokémon hanging out like good ol' buddies. Magmortar is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta, who depicts Magmortar starting a fire for himself and Electivire in the middle of a snowy clearing. The Electivire card, illustrated by Mina Nakai, shows Electivire either getting hit by a bolt of lightning or causing it as Magmortar watches in disbelief.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.