Shiny Duskull Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

From 6 PM to 7 PM local time, Duskull Spotlight Hour will haunt Pokémon GO. This floating skull with glowing red eyes will drift on your screen, taking over most spawn points and offering trainers a chance at catching a Shiny Duskull. Keep reading for tips on how to maximize on Spotlight Hour and what the featured in-game bonus will be.

Duskull Spotlight Hour will feature a bonus that is only relevant to Pokémon GO players who have yet to hit Level 40 and trainers that still grind XP. The bonus will be double evolution XP, which can definitely work out in trainers' favor if they throw on a Lucky Egg and spend the hour mass evolving random catches. For those who have hit Level 40, the hour would be better spent hunting Shiny Duskull because while Niantic did say that they would soon roll out Levels 41 through 50, they also said that achieving these levels wouldn't be solely XP-based.

As for hunting Shiny Duskull, here are our tips to take advantage of Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO:

The Shiny Check Method : While this doesn't work well with some Spotlight Hours due to the sheer amount of spawns, Duskull is easy to see on the map. You'll see why that matters in a second. When you click on a Pokémon and then run away, that Pokémon will now be facing your avatar on the map. Sometimes, it's not as easy to tell which end of a Pokémon is which, but Duskull's skull face will make this simple. This will allow you to maximize the hour, especially because there's no catch bonus you're missing out on if you're just Shiny checking.

Quick Catch Method: Read up on this method here, which will only take seconds longer than Shiny checking and will allow you to skip the catch animation in Pokémon GO.

Good luck hunting Duskull, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!