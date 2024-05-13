Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon
PowerA Reveals New Pikachu Garden Switch Controllers & Cases
PowerA showed off Pikachu in a different light as they have made two new controllers and cases for the Nintendo Switch with special art.
PowerA has released four new designs for both Nintendo Switch players and Pokémon fans, as they have a new line of Pikachu Garden peripherals. The company has made two new wireless controllers and two new cases, all of which are officially licensed, featuring different kinds of artwork featuring Pikachu being playful in a garden setting. We have more details about them here and some images, as they are all available both via the company's website and at Target.
PowerA – Pikachu Garden Crossbody Bag
The licensed PowerA Crossbody Bag for Nintendo Switch offers versatile carry options for any activity. With a padded pocket and storage for game cards and extra Joy-Con, you can game wherever you go.
- Multiple Carry Options– Four different strap attachment points allow you to select from crossbody, sling or chest-carry options
- Protective Storage – Soft, padded main compartment keeps your Nintendo Switch safe while travelling or moving. Compatible with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite
- Room for Accessories – Front pocket unzips flat for easy access to dedicated accessory storage. Hold up to eight game cards and up to two extra Joy-Con controllers*
- Ideal for commuting – The Crossbody Bag does not need to be removed to take a seat and provides quick access to your system
- Removable & Adjustable Crossbody Strap
- Padded Tricot-Lined Pocket
- Front Zipper Phone/Wallet Pocket
Protection Case
Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case designed to fit the console in handheld mode.
- Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls
- Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode
- Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system
- Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards
Enhanced & Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller
Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch features a rechargeable battery, intuitive motion controls, 2 mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons and more.
- Wireless controller with Bluetooth 5.0 technology
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery: Up to 30 hours per charge*
- Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
- Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumbstick control
- Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming
- Intuitive Nintendo button layout
- Low battery warning LED indicator
- Includes 10ft (3m) USB-C charge cable
- Wireless gaming controller officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller from PowerA is the perfect controller for gamers who want a smaller, more compact form factor.
- Wireless controller with Bluetooth 5.0 technology
- Compact ergonomic shell with standard sized buttons & controls
- Features motion controls* and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
- LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
- Nintendo Switch controller with an internal rechargeable battery: Up to 20 hours per charge*
- 6ft (1.8m) USB-C charge cable included
- Wireless gaming controller officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and Nintendo Switch Lite