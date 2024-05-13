Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon

PowerA Reveals New Pikachu Garden Switch Controllers & Cases

PowerA showed off Pikachu in a different light as they have made two new controllers and cases for the Nintendo Switch with special art.

Article Summary PowerA unveils a new Pikachu Garden collection for Nintendo Switch, including controllers and cases.

Explore versatile carry options with PowerA's Crossbody Bag, perfect for gaming on the go.

Protect your Switch in style with sturdy, compact cases featuring a built-in play stand.

Enhance gameplay with PowerA's Enhanced and Nano Wireless Controllers, now with Bluetooth 5.0.

PowerA has released four new designs for both Nintendo Switch players and Pokémon fans, as they have a new line of Pikachu Garden peripherals. The company has made two new wireless controllers and two new cases, all of which are officially licensed, featuring different kinds of artwork featuring Pikachu being playful in a garden setting. We have more details about them here and some images, as they are all available both via the company's website and at Target.

PowerA – Pikachu Garden Crossbody Bag

The licensed PowerA Crossbody Bag for Nintendo Switch offers versatile carry options for any activity. With a padded pocket and storage for game cards and extra Joy-Con, you can game wherever you go.

Multiple Carry Options– Four different strap attachment points allow you to select from crossbody, sling or chest-carry options

Protective Storage – Soft, padded main compartment keeps your Nintendo Switch safe while travelling or moving. Compatible with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Room for Accessories – Front pocket unzips flat for easy access to dedicated accessory storage. Hold up to eight game cards and up to two extra Joy-Con controllers*

Ideal for commuting – The Crossbody Bag does not need to be removed to take a seat and provides quick access to your system

Removable & Adjustable Crossbody Strap

Padded Tricot-Lined Pocket

Front Zipper Phone/Wallet Pocket

Protection Case

Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case designed to fit the console in handheld mode.

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls

Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards

Enhanced & Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch features a rechargeable battery, intuitive motion controls, 2 mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons and more.

Wireless controller with Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery: Up to 30 hours per charge*

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumbstick control

Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming

Intuitive Nintendo button layout

Low battery warning LED indicator

Includes 10ft (3m) USB-C charge cable

Wireless gaming controller officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller from PowerA is the perfect controller for gamers who want a smaller, more compact form factor.

Wireless controller with Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Compact ergonomic shell with standard sized buttons & controls

Features motion controls* and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Nintendo Switch controller with an internal rechargeable battery: Up to 20 hours per charge*

6ft (1.8m) USB-C charge cable included

Wireless gaming controller officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and Nintendo Switch Lite

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!