Livestreaming Platform Trovo Launches With Mega Investment

Trovo, a brand new livestreaming platform that's been in beta for the past few months, has officially launched today. After going through extensive testing to make sure the platform ran well and could be a viable source for people to go to who aren't interested in working with Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming, the company revealed plans to continue supporting the creators who have already taken a chance on them by investing another $100 million into its creator partnership funds over the next three years. Originally the company invested $30 million and to date, that has helped support over 75k content creators around the globe. We have more details to some of the programs the company will be launching in the weeks and months ahead to further support it and make sure those seeking an alternative platform have one.

Trovo 500 Program: The only public, open, and paid partnership program across streaming platforms. This program is continually updated in order to make monetization fair and accessible to all creators. Recently the Trovo 500 Program was separated into four categories: Green, Red, Blue and Orange. As part of the four new programs, streamers will have more opportunities to be invited to higher tiers than before and will get larger rewards. More importantly, by dividing the program, the competition level will be limited to creators in the same region. Trovo believes this will improve the overall fairness of the program. Streamers can check on their Trovo 500 page to confirm which program they can participate in.

Trovo Titans Tournaments: Trovo Titans is a series of free-to-enter community tournaments that gives gamers and streamers across North America, Latin America and Europe the opportunity to win cash prizes.

New Streamer Rewards and Referral Rewards: Gamers and streamers can look forward to future rewards for their efforts on the platform and helping to grow the Trovo community.