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Expand Your Collection with the Disney Lorcana Winterspell Starter Set

A new Disney Lorcana Collection Starter Set is here for Winterspell that gives fan four packs and a new Rock Star Stitch book

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Winterspell expansion introduces 200+ new cards and fresh gameplay mechanics.

The Winterspell Starter Set includes 4 booster packs, a Stitch collector’s guide, and a foil promo card.

Exclusive Stitch - Rockstar portfolio holds up to 80 cards, featuring rare tournament-only artwork.

Starter Set is aimed at new collectors and is available now for $29.99 from Ravensburger.

Disney Lorcana: Winterspell is the 11th expansion set, which was released in February 2026. This new set centers on a new magical winter that has been created by Elsa losing control of her powers while trying to stop dangerous vines spreading across the realm. Ravensburger introduced 200+ new cards for Winterspell, featuring characters from franchises like Pocahontas, Darkwing Duck, The Fox and the Hound, and Lilo & Stitch. The hit Disney TCG also added new gameplay mechanics to play, such as Underdog (helping players who go second) and improvements to Boost. Ravensburger now wants fans to expand their collection with a brand-new Winterspell Collection Starter Set, designed as an entry point for collectors and new players.

This Starter Set gives new and ongoing fans everything they need with 4 booster packs (that is 48 cards). Ravensburger has also included a collector's guide and an exclusive Stitch – Carefree Snowboarder promo card with glimmer foil treatment. The fun does not end there, as a themed Stitch-Rockstar portfolio (which can hold 80 cards) is also included. The portfolio features the artwork for the Stitch -Rockstar card, which was never available in booster packs. Instead, this one was awarded during official Set (Store) Championship tournaments, and only the top 4 players at each event received one. While that card is quite pricey and rare, fans can own the artwork another way with the Disney Lorcana TCG: Collection Starter Set – Winterspell, which is already available for $29.99.

Disney Lorcana TCG: Collection Starter Set – Winterspell

"With everything needed to kick-start a collection, this Collection Starter Set is the perfect place for Disney fans to begin their magical collecting journey. Inside, they'll find 4 Winterspell booster packs with 48 spectacularly illustrated cards. They can even keep these treasures safe with the special Stitch – Rockstar portfolio, which holds up to 80 cards. Adding a little extra sparkle, the Stitch promo card features a stunning glimmer foil treatment."

4 Winterspell booster packs (each with 12 randomized cards)

1 Stitch – Rockstar card portfolio

1 "Glimmer foil" Stitch – Carefree Snowboarder promo card

1 Collectors Guide

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