The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 32

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.

Finally, we wrap up the Alternate Art Spotlights with this incredible card: the Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare. This card looks like it has caught the glowing stars of the night sky in the textured foil. While it's stunning on the screen, it's even more dazzling in person. Like the Ice Rider Alternate Art, this one is based on a comic featuring Calyrex. When Chilling Reign first debuted, this was neck-and-neck with the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art as the chase card of the set. While it still is a chase card, the simple fact of that matter is that the recognizability of a Pokémon that has been around generations will usually trump a newer species. That's why we were able to predict that the Tyranitar Alternate Art would eclipse the market value of the Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art in Battle Styles. This card has dropped over sixty dollars in value since its release, currently hitting around $97 USD as of this writing. While cards like the Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art and the Shiny Snorlax Gold card are rising, this card has steadily fallen. For those who, like me, aim to collect complete sets, I'd recommend waiting a few weeks or even longer for Chilling Reign prices to settle down. I'd predict that this card falls to the high $70s between then and the fall.

