The Knightling Launches New Free Demo On Steam

The Knightling has released a brand-new free demo for you to play an early part of the game, which is available on PC via Steam

Article Summary Explore the enchanting lands of Clesseia and uncover its long-lost secrets with The Knightling's demo on Steam.

Become the hero as the Knightling, using only Sir Lionstone's magical shield in epic battles and adventures.

Master defense as your best offense: block, bash, and parry to conquer enemies with strategic combat skills.

Slide into adventure, unlocking powers to solve puzzles and traverse diverse regions with ease and excitement.

Developer Twirlbound and publisher Saber Interactive have released a new free demo this week for their upcoming fantasy adventure game, The Knightling. This demo will give you a sampling of the early part of the story without revealing too much of what's to come. If you happened to be at PAX West last year, you'll recognize a good chunk of it from the demo they had in Seattle. We have a new trailer as well to show it off above, as the demo is out now on Steam.

The Knightling

When Sir Lionstone, the legendary protector of the great city of Clesseia, mysteriously disappears, it's up to his plucky Knightling to take up his magic shield, become the hero the people need, and find Sir Lionstone before it's too late. Explore the enchanting lands of Clesseia, battle monsters, and bandits, unearth the realm's long-lost secrets, and unlock the extraordinary powers of Sir Lionstone's mighty shield. Who says you need a sword to save the day?!

All Heroes Start Small : Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero!

The Best Offense Is a Good Defense : Armed with only Sir Lionstone's magical shield, you must harness its power in action-packed combat to take on the realm's greatest challenges. Use the shield's might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies's defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos.

Slide Into Adventure : Set off for adventure across Clesseia's many varied regions, using the power of the shield to slide across the land. Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges to earn rewards for upgrades, and use the shield's unique movement abilities to traverse the realm with ease.

