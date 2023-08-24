Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Other Ocean Interactive, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal Announces Open Beta Playtest

Would you like to try your hands at The Walking Dead: Betrayal? Skybound will be holding an Open Beta starting on August 25th.

Skybound Entertainment and Other Ocean Interactive revealed they will be holding an Open Beta test for The Walking Dead: Betrayal this week. Those of you who would like to take on this Walking Dead version of the popular multiplayer title will be able to start tomorrow, as the Open Beta will start on August 25th at 9am PT, and run all the way to August 28th at the same time. Since it is a test, this will be a chance for the developers to see how the game operates with players running matches and how the servers hold up. Keep in mind that this is not a finished version of the game, so you will run into glitches and other issues to report to the team to be addressed. Along with the news, the team released a new six-minute video to show it off and give you tips on how to play both as a survivor and a traitor.

"The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a third-person action game of cooperation and deception for up to 8 players. Out of resources, with a herd of walkers fast approaching, players must work together to complete objectives and make their escape. They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat. Incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs and prevent anyone from leaving. With so many creative ways to sabotage the team, the walkers are the most predictable threat."

"As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping. Can you make it out alive? They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat they will have to face in rural Canada. While these survivors struggle to escape, incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs and prevent anyone from leaving. As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping."

