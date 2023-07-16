Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: board game, Tapple 10

Travel-Friendly Party Game Tapple 10 Has Been Released

The Op has a brand new game on the market for the Summer, as they have released the travel-friendly party game, Tapple 10.

The Op has released an all-new tabletop game that is perfect for the Summer and makes for a nice travel title, as Tapple 10 is currently available. If the name didn't already give it away, this game is based on the Tik Tok viral party game, Tapple. The game has been designed for up to eight players, with rounds going from 5-15 minutes long, which is ideal to get in a number of games among friends and having some quick fun without a ton of setup. The primary concept around this particular version is that there are ten different games in one package, so if you get tired of playing one version of the game, you'll have nine others to choose from to spice it up and never have a dull moment. Even people who manage to master one of the modes will be taken off their game when you switch things up. We got more info on the game for you below, along with a special video from the company showing you how to play, as it's currently on sale via their website for $10.

"Tapple 10 offers ten unique games that are challenging and fun for the whole family. Categories engage players of all ages and comes packed in a portable box with sand timer for fast word fun on-the-go. The included instruction booklet describes how to play each game, and the recommended number of players & difficulty level of each game. With ten unique games to play, all wrapped into one, a fun-filled game night is guaranteed! One side of each card has a colorful letter, while the other side features colorful quadrants with category names. Each of the ten game variations builds upon the same premise of naming a match between the colorful letter and the corresponding colorful quadrant on another card.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!