Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Explores Security In Latest Trailer

Two Point Museum has a new trailer out right now showing off the state-of-the-art security measures you'll take in the game

Article Summary New trailer reveals advanced security measures for Two Point Museum, guarding against theft and vandalism.

Explore and exhibit rare artifacts in this engaging management sim from creators of Two Point Hospital.

Customize your museum to maximize guest enjoyment, with endless tweaks and guided tours.

Secure your museum while catering to guest needs, ensuring a perfect day for all visitors.

SEGA and Two Point Studios released a new trailer this morning for Two Point Museum, this time exploring the security system in the museum. There's a ton of valuable stuff in your museum, so you need to make sure it's protected from theft because there's always someone out there planning a museum heist. The trailer shows off some of the security measures you can take, as well as hired staff, robot guards, and more. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 4 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Two Point Museum

Send experts on expeditions, decorate dinosaur bones, and uncover amazing artifacts in this thrilling and innovative management sim from the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. Using the brand-new world map, venture far and wide to undiscovered areas in your quest to find unusual relics in various styles and rarity types to decorate your museum. As you unearth strange exhibits, the endless star-scoring system encourages you to tweak the layout of your museum depending on what you discover. You'll need to revisit your old collections, showcase your new finds, and change your strategy as you push your mega-museum towards becoming Two Point County's star attraction. There's always plenty to do in Two Point Museum as you also need to keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful… and children off the exhibits!

Exploring For Exhibits: Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and retrieve rare artifacts across a range of exhibit types to varied levels of quality. As your team embarks on more expeditions, you'll begin unlocking locations hiding exciting new exhibits in many themes and styles, ranging from prehistoric to… well, let's keep it a surprise! Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and mischievous children. Keep frozen cavemen on ice, security cameras alert, and artifacts well-guarded to ensure your museum runs well.

Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and retrieve rare artifacts across a range of exhibit types to varied levels of quality. As your team embarks on more expeditions, you'll begin unlocking locations hiding exciting new exhibits in many themes and styles, ranging from prehistoric to… well, let's keep it a surprise! Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and mischievous children. Keep frozen cavemen on ice, security cameras alert, and artifacts well-guarded to ensure your museum runs well. Creative Curation: Unleash your creativity as you design your museum from top to bottom. With deeper customization options, there are more ways than ever before to maximize your guest's happiness, from tweaking the decorations to arranging the perfect gift shop display. Once you have set the perfect ambiance, organize guided tours led by engaging experts to give your guests the perfect day out. You can even highlight exhibits with the highest buzz – those that are show-stopping, informative, and aesthetically pleasing are sure to attract the most donations!

Unleash your creativity as you design your museum from top to bottom. With deeper customization options, there are more ways than ever before to maximize your guest's happiness, from tweaking the decorations to arranging the perfect gift shop display. Once you have set the perfect ambiance, organize guided tours led by engaging experts to give your guests the perfect day out. You can even highlight exhibits with the highest buzz – those that are show-stopping, informative, and aesthetically pleasing are sure to attract the most donations! Guest-Ertainment: Guests know best! Catering to the needs of your guests is key to keeping your museum moving and donations flowing. The different types of visitors will tour your museum with their own interests, but they do have some things in common… they expect the place to be clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!