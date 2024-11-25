Posted in: Games, Piranha Games, Video Games | Tagged: MechWarrior, MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans Releases New Trials of War DLC

MechWarrior 5: Clans has released a brand-new DLC this week, as Trials of War brings several classic designs and new challenges

Article Summary Explore new Omnimech variants with customizable Omnipods in MechWarrior 5: Clans' Trials of War DLC.

Engage in PvP Arena Mode, battling with your Star across ten unique arenas for unmatched combat thrills.

Survive waves of enemies in co-op Horde Mode, unlocking challenges and testing your Mech skills.

Experience thrilling new gameplay with Horde and PvP Arena Modes, featuring unlockable challenge levels.

Piranha Games has released an all-new DLC for MechWarrior 5: Clans, as things become more challenging with Trials of War. This new DLC adds Horde and PvP Arena Modes for you to play and team up with others, and it provides a new set of Omnimech variants for you to pick from. The game has also released a separate free update today, giving you some new content to play through and other additions. We have more details below as the DLC will run you $15.

MechWarrior 5: Clans – Trails of War

Challenge your friends in PvP Arena Mode, battling with your Star across ten unique arenas in customized Omnimechs. Team up in co-op Horde Mode to survive as long as possible against relentless waves of enemies, with new challenges unlocked through campaign progression. Enhance your arsenal with 12 powerful Omnimech variants, featuring customizable Omnipods and unique skins. Compete, cooperate, and conquer like never before.

Horde Mode: Brave the Inner Sphere's greatest trial as part of a five-player Star, or command a squad of AI allies while forging through endless waves of engaging varied PvE combat. Unlockable Challenge Levels: Progress through MechWarrior 5: Clans' story to unlock additional challenges tailored to specific Mech weight classes.

Brave the Inner Sphere's greatest trial as part of a five-player Star, or command a squad of AI allies while forging through endless waves of engaging varied PvE combat. Arena Mode: Drop into ten all-new arena maps optimized for exhilarating fights, standing as part of a five-pilot team comprised of players or AI allies, or brave a free-for-all to emerge as an undisputed warrior in two distinct combat types: Melee Mode: Rack up points demolishing opponents while capitalizing on unlimited respawns for a bold, uncompromising pace of battle. Last Mech Standing: Keep the stakes high in a grand showdown where only one warrior or team will emerge victorious.

Drop into ten all-new arena maps optimized for exhilarating fights, standing as part of a five-pilot team comprised of players or AI allies, or brave a free-for-all to emerge as an undisputed warrior in two distinct combat types: New Omnimech Variants ADR-CN "Cinder" KFX-PR "Purifier" MLX-ED "Ebon Dragoon" NVA-BK "Breaker" SHC-MI "Mishipeshu" SCR-LC "Lacerator" HBR-VI "Virago" MDD-RV "Revenant" SMN-PD "Pride" DWF-WM "Widowmaker" EXE-SV "Sovereign" WHK-NQ "Nanuq"



