A Game About Digging A Hole Arrives On Consoles In December

A Game About Digging A Hole will drill an all-new path onto all three major consoles, as the game will be released this December

Article Summary A Game About Digging A Hole launches on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch this December.

Experience relaxing digging gameplay with resource collecting, upgrades, and secrets to uncover.

Solo-developed in 14 days, the game has gone viral with over 100,000 Steam wishlists in 5 weeks.

All console versions include updates from the PC release, promising a fresh underground adventure.

Indie game developer Cyberwave, along with publishers Rokaplay Bou·tique and Drillhounds, have confirmed that A Game About Digging A Hole is getting a console release. The surprise hit that is exactly what it says it is, the game is digging a new path to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, with all of the updates released for the PC version so far. You can check out the latest trailer here to see what the console version will look at play like, as the game will be released for all three platforms on December 9, 2025.

A Game About Digging A Hole

Grab your spades and get ready to dig! A Game About Digging A Hole challenges you to dig a hole in your newly purchased house. Armed with nothing but your trusty spade, you'll dig into your brand-new backyard, uncovering resources to sell, upgrading your gear, and unearthing mysterious secrets hidden beneath the soil. There's no rush, no pressure, just the pure joy of discovery as you dig deeper and deeper.

On your way down, collect resources to sell and upgrade equipment to dig deeper and take garden excavation to a new level! But beware! With every spadeful you take, you start to uncover a mysterious secret, and the deeper you dig, the closer you get to the truth. But take your time, as there is no rush and no rules. Just you, your spade, and a great underground adventure!

Developed by a solo artist from Cyberwave (developer of the upcoming Solarpunk) as a fun side project in his own vacation time and taking only 14 days to develop, A Game About Digging A Hole has taken the gaming community by storm since its announcement with over 100,000 Steam Wishlists secured in 5 weeks and becoming a viral hit across social media channels!

