Everything From The Black Voices in Gaming Showcase 2026

Black Voices in Gaming held their Black History Month Showcase 2026, as we have a rundown of everything highlighted in the show

Article Summary Discover 20+ indie games from Black creators featured in the Black Voices in Gaming 2026 Showcase

Unveil new titles, unique updates, and surprise reveals spanning action, adventure, and strategy genres

Highlights include Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, Dropshot, Relooted, and Beatdown City Survivors

Experience diverse stories, Afro-futuristic settings, and innovative gameplay inspired by Black culture

XPerience Studios held a brand new Black Voices in Gaming livestream this past week, as over 20 games were shown during the Black History Month Showcase 2026. The showcase gave us a little bit of everything, from titles being announced for the first time to games getting updates while in development to titles that have already been launched. We have the rundown here and the entire livestream above to check out.

Black Voices in Gaming – Black History Month Showcase 2026

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator

Step into the shoes of baby traders across the universe in a fast-paced series of mini-campaigns. Unlock unique character endings, bet on the lifespans of digitally simulated alien children, and snatch up as many credits as you can, as fast as you can. Purchase the services of strange consultants, gathering data on your trading targets and building your fortune one Trading Rush at a time.

Aerial_Knight's Dropshot

Aerial_Knight's Dropshot is a high-speed, stylized FPS / Race where you play as Smoke Wallace. As a kid, he was bitten by a radioactive dragon, turning his skin purple and giving him the power to fire bullets from his fingertips. Thrown into deadly sky battles for revenge, you race rivals, fight dragons, move fast, shoot smart, and look cool when you land.

Erased

Erased gives you true freedom. It is an action-packed psychological adventure set in a post-apocalyptic urban-cyberpunk world. You are not forced to choose between styles of gameplay. It merges open-world exploration with fast, skill-based combat built with fighting-game precision, a combination rarely seen in games. Roller blade, rail grind, parkour, and interact with pets as you roam a living world shaped by dark, dream-based lore. Your memories have been erased, and uncovering the truth drives your journey. Play completely solo offline or challenge others in online PVP.

Deadly Metropolis

Indulge in this love letter to beat 'em ups featuring hard hitting arcade action, unique combat abilities, alluring secrets and a world filled with deadly warriors! Join the Brewstar Crew in their fight against rival gangs, militias and secret organizations throughout the treacherous streets of Neo Babylos!

Duppy Detective Tashia

Chasing after her assailant, Tashia discovers a bustling market, hidden under a sprawling cotton tree, the Halfway Market. Quickly realizing that she has lost much more than a cell phone. Tashia is distraught to discover that somehow she's become enmeshed in a murder mystery. She must now find the culprit among the ghostly denizens of the market, learning about their lives before the market, as well as their untimely deaths.

Relooted

A crew. A job. A plan. In Relooted, toss those ingredients together, and you've got yourself a classic heist — but with a few twists. Your crew members are everyday citizens with pretty normal careers from different countries in Africa. The job is to liberate African artifacts from Western museums. And the plan? Well, that's up to you to create.

Clock Out At 2

Work-life balance doesn't exist for those deemed lesser. Survive the work day as a Afro-Latina woman . Maintain your mental health or face being sent to HR. Celia, an Afro-Latina woman, who is trying to survive another day at work. You need to clock out early but the company culture won't allow it. To make matters worse, ever since the "incident" and you've been seeing strange and terrifying creatures.

Oh!Ware

The gods are watching, your ancestors whisper guidance. Oh!Ware is a reimagining of the ancient game of Mancala as a deck-building roguelike rooted in African mythology, blending traditional seed-sowing gameplay with the modern depth of Slay the Spire, and Monster Train.

Beatdown City Survivors

Beatdown City Survivors is a tense and exhilarating immersive sandbox survivors-like that knocks the genre on its head! The city is a nightmarish playground of interactive elements, including gas to ignite, puddles to electrify, and cars to blow up. Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons! You'll need to make your ultimate build and manipulate every element possible to wipe out the gruesome zombies, mutants and blood- thirsty creatures lurking in the streets.

Sucker for Love: Crush Landing

A comet has crash-landed in the middle of your living room! You feel its sinister pull, begging you to feed it… Against your better judgement, you give in to Hheily, a sentient comet who can shapeshift into anything– including a hot babe! Though she may have a gentle nature, she hasn't come to your planet by accident. What are you willing to sacrifice to win a kiss from the steamiest chick this side of the galaxy?

Prism

(No information was made available at the time this was posted)

Bugged Out

(No information was made available at the time this was posted)

A Baby CEO

The Crimson Chronicle is a struggling book company that recently hired its 10th new boss, an adorable demon baby named Bosu. Now he has 24 weeks to gain loyalty from the employees and make the company a success to ensure he keeps his job.

Vectaguard Zero

VectaGuard: Zero is a neon-drenched vertical shooter where glowing wireframe caverns explode with arcade action. Inspired by retro arcade shmups Gravitar, Caverns of Mars and Defender, this is the ultimate mash-up of old-school arcade intensity and modern over-the-top spectacle.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a fighter rooted in the spirit of elemental mastery. Designed for both newcomers and veterans, it channels the energy of classic fighting games while breaking new ground in movement, style, and combat expression. Built with a focus on fluidity, responsiveness, and online integrity, the game invites players to discover what it truly means to fight with purpose. Hand-drawn in 2D, it is crafted to preserve the style and expressive animation of the original series.

Santa Corps 4

Kind souls from far and wide, banded together under the banner of Kris Kringle, set out each year with a singular purpose – spreading happiness and cheer the world over! But this year something's different…they're late! With the world steeped in corporate greed, manufactured merriment, and artificial joy, the Christmas Spirit – the source of the SantaCorps' magic – has fallen to an all-time low. Armed with their merry mysticism, magical machines, and maybe a little bit of luck, it's up to YOU to make a miracle this holiday season…and beyond!

Santa Corps: Snow Patrol

Don the parka and shovel of the SantaCorps' Snow Patrol elf unit in this accessible arcade puzzle frenzy!

Virtuoso Skins Game

Fly out with up to three of your friends online to a futuristic world of high-rolling hi-jinx and golf courses in the cosmos, and compete in off-the-wall golf tournaments for bragging rights and cold hard (fake) cash in Virtuoso Skins Game!

