Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 48: Tinkatink Illustrations

Artist Tika Matsuno using bright colors to depict the evolution of new speices Tinkatink in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

The Tinkatink line all get Illustration Rares in this set, and they're so colorful that they look like candy. Tinkatink, the first stage, and its evolution Tinkatuff gets standard Illustration Rares. It is Tinkaton, the final stage of the evolutionary line, that gets a Special Illustration Rare ex. Like previous complete lines that culminate in ex SIRs, these cards are thematically linked and tell a visual story. Artist Tika Matsuno illustrates all three, using bright and vibrant colors to bring this Fairy/Steel-type line to life. Matsuno has been with the hobby since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze and is known for the SWSH Black Star Promo Vaporeon V Alt Art, lonely Snom from Shining Fates, and most recently, the Ralts from Scarlet & Violet.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

