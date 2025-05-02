Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum Released Update 2.0 This Week

Two Point Museum has released a new update this week with several new additions and changes, bringing more options to your museum

SEGA and Two Point Games have released a new major update for Two Point Museum, giving the game multiple improvements. Among the new additions were more security options, more decor options for every wing, bigger sandbox settings to toy with, several quality of life changes, and more. We have some of the details from their latest blog for you below, and a trailer showing it off here.

Two Point Museum – Update 2.0

Walls 'n' Floors

We asked Discord what to prioritise first, and they chose new wallpaper and floors! We've seen LOADS of requests for more options so you can truly customise your guest's experience. The biggest asks we've seen across our community hubs was for a snowier option for your iced exhibits and some more neutral options – especially some darker walls for your hauntingly beautiful hotels.

Sandbox Settings

We heard you loud and clear and have delivered new sandbox options so you're able to fine-tune your experience in sandbox mode even further. Want to build one big mega-museum and not change locations? You can now toggle off 'Curator Class', and even unlock all Enlightenment Decor, Kudosh Items, and Custom Contraptions. That way, you have everything at your disposal for the ultimate cosy curation experience.

New to Staff

We've added a bunch of neat quality of life changes based on the feedback that's been coming in, as well as changes so your staff are not only happier (yay!) but also gain XP quicker (woo!). And, in the event of something going terribly wrong, you'll receive 'missing in action' inbox messages, so there's no missing if your favourite Expert, Fanny McBoatface, is eaten by a giant plant.

Security Changes

Like Marmite, you either get on fine with thieves in Two Point Museum or absolutely hate their addition. Whilst it may be impossible to bring those in the #removethieves camp around, the team has really knocked their heads together to come up with a big list of changes and improvements to ensure less friction with the security mechanic.

