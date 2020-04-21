Ubisoft Offers Monopoly Plus Free On UPlay For A Week

Ubisoft is offering up another free game as players can dive into a free week of Monopoly Plus on UPlay, starting today. The company is doing so to provide entertainment for people at home while the coronavirus is still keeping many in lockdown or self-quarantine. According to the company, this initiative "provides people opportunities to have fun with family and socialize with friends even as they practice social distancing from the safety of their homes." If you're not familiar with this version, its basically an improved digital version of the original, with animations and all of the action automated except for your decision. If you'd like to play the game free for the next week, you can do so by logging into UPlay and clicking this link for the offer. Here's a little bit more info on the game and the offer from Ubisoft, which will end on April 27th.

It's Monopoly for a new era! Play the classic game and watch the board come to life! A full 3D city at the center of the board lives and evolves as you play. You own a miniature world that will interact with your progression throughout the game and celebrate your achievements. Play the way you want – you can change the rules and adapt them to your playing style. Take and display photos at key moments for an amplified social gaming experience. Monopoly Plus raises the classic game to a new level! With Monopoly Plus, players will be able to enjoy the game they know and love on three unique 3D living boards. As players progress and invest, cities will live, evolve and prosper in front of their eyes. At the start of each game, players can choose from one of the six House Rules chosen by Monopoly fans from around the world or keep games short with the new Special Goals.