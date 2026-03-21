Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Brawl Stars, Najia, Supercell, taika waititi

Taika Waititi Introduces The Latest Character For Brawl Stars

Actor and fillmmaker Taika Waititi got together with the developers of Brawl Stars to properly introduce the game's latest character

Article Summary Taika Waititi teams up with Supercell to introduce Najia, the new Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Waititi wrote and presents the animated launch trailer for Najia, the game's 101st character.

Najia is a Mythic Damage Dealer who uses poison-based attacks from a distance in Brawl Stars.

The launch trailer showcases Najia's world, including her rivalry with Finx and Star Park secrets.

Mobile game company Supercell has teamed with actor, comedian, and filmmaker Taika Waititi for a new addition to their hit mobile game Brawl Stars, as players have access to a new character. The partnership came about after the company learned that Waititi was a fan of the game and had been playing the title for years on his phone. So the two came together for a proper introduction of their latest character, Najia, as Waititi wrote the animated launch trailer to properly introduce the game's 101st Brawler. Giving players a good look at the puzzle-obsessed resident of an ancient attraction inside the mysterious theme park setting, Starr Park. Enjoy the trailer here as he game's current event for the character uns until March 30, 2026.

Taika Waititi Properly Introduces The Mythic Najia in Brawl Stars

When Najia enters the game today, players can expect a powerful Mythic Damage Dealer specialising in wearing down opponents from range. Her main attack, Ssssnake Delivery, fires a jar that releases a paper snake on impact, poisoning enemies over time. Her Super, Danger Noodles, sends three paper snakes slithering across a set distance, poisoning anyone caught in their path. The two-and-a-half minute animation introduces Najia's world—her life inside Pyramid Quest, her complicated frenemy dynamic with fellow character Finx, and her good-natured habit of rescuing anyone unlucky enough to get caught in his time-warping puzzles. It's told with the sharp wit that Waititi brought to his widely watched and celebrated film and television series, commercials and shorts.

"Brawl Stars is a game we play at home, so I'm very familiar with its slightly unhinged, chaotic energy," said Taika Waititi. "When they proposed I create their new launch trailer to mark the game's 101st Brawler, I was all in. It's been a lot of fun working with the Brawl Stars team and helping them roll out another piece of the game's twisted theme park backstory. I hope players enjoy it!"

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