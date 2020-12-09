Atlus Announces Persona 5 Strikers For February 23rd

Atlus revealed a new Persona 5 game is on the way in 2021 as they announced Persona 5 Strikers will be released this February. In this game, the Phantom Thieves are hitting the road with a tour of Japan over the summer, and as luck would have it they're using their journey to strike back against the corruption overwhelming the cities they visit. This is essentially a summer vacation with close friends where at night you all dress up and fight the system. Will you be able to help out the group and take your small revolution to places that need it the most? We'll see when the game comes to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on February 23rd. Enjoy the new trailer for it below!

Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan! Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack! All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character's specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.