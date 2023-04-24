Vexlands Aiming For PC Release Sometime In Early 2024 Apogee Entertainment announced that they will be releasing Vexlands sometime in early 2024, while showing off more of the game.

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Emberheart Games announced their next game Vexlands is being planned for an early 2024 release. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a procedurally generated adventure across land and sea, in which you'll spend resources unveiling tiles next to yours one at a time and exploring what happens to be in each block. We have the full rundown of the game below, along with the latest trailer for you to enjoy.

"Forge a safe haven in the midst of a long cursed worldscape, and embark on a journey to discover the source of the surroundings' ill fate. In this peculiar, all-but-vacant landscape, discover remnants of the past that tell tales of the disappearance of humanity. Explore and expand into the unknown while on the hunt for food sources and relics and craft items to increase chances of survival. Gather resources in exchange for precious coins, and spend hard-earned money to unlock nearby territories. Each parcel purchase is a gamble and permanently introduces good or bad elements into the ecosystem. Fruitful new areas can add positives to the world, like raw materials, food sources, and new dungeons, while unlucky land grabs unleash dangerous enemies and enact natural disasters with surprising effects on the surroundings. Every playthrough offers a one-of-a-kind experience thanks to a procedurally generated world with dynamic weather."

"Pray for light rain to water crops, but fear storms capable of flooding farm grounds. Meteor strikes and lightning can crush buildings but yield rare materials in the wreckage. And don't forget to make it home before dark for a strategic advantage against the monsters lurking at night. Outfit a thriving home base with supplies and defensive structures, and rest between quests into the unknown across five biomes. Harvest trees and foliage to provide tools and sustenance, and build crafting stations to upgrade gear. Discover local livestock and herd them homeward to create ongoing food sources and construct buildings to speed up resource production and efficiency. Collect multi-purpose herbs that can be used for cooking up stamina-building meals or as part of alchemy recipes for potions to increase health, speed, and defense. Slash, dash, and magic blast enemies to smithereens during jaunts into new territory and prioritize a plethora of abilities with extensive skill trees. Focus on farming, production, and storage upgrades to craft the perfect homestead, and level up adventuring skills to make quick work of enemies during skirmishes and dastardly dungeon crawls."