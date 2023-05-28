PUBG: Battlegrounds Updates Clans, Skins, & More In Latest Update A number of new features have been added to PUBG: Battlegrounds in the latest update, most focusing on cosmetics and more.

Krafton has released a new update this past week for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as they have given a lot of the cosmetics and additional items an upgrade. The 23.2 update comes with a series of additions to the PUBG shop that will give you a chance to make your experience unique in-game. This includes a collaborative skinset with WackyJacky101, a classic Mafioso SUV skin, and the new Deadly Dollhouse progressive SLR skin. They have also installed the new Clans system, which we have the dev notes below on the complete usage of that for all players. You can read the finer details in their latest blog, and watch the trailer below.

Experience the exciting integration of Clans in PUBG: Battlegrounds! With Clans, feel a fresh and engaging layer to the gameplay experience with a new progression system: Clan levels. Collaborating with your Clan members offers a range of benefits and rewards, and furthermore, you'll have the ability to access your own or other players' Clan Tags, and more!

The PUBG: Battlegrounds Lobby now features a Clan button for creating or joining a Clan.

for creating or joining a Clan. Creating a Clan Cost: 15,000 BP Capacity: 100 members The Create Clan feature is only available to players with the Plus Status.

Clan Roles Clan Master The player who initially creates the Clan or is appointed as the Master becomes the Clan Master. Upon appointing a new Clan Master, the former Master is demoted to a General Member. Each Clan can have one Clan Master. Permissions: Changing Clan name and Tag, creating and editing notices, setting and changing the primary language, inviting Clan members, accepting or declining membership requests, modifying Clan's application method, kicking out Clan members, disbanding the Clan, appointing a new Master, appointing Managers, dismissing Managers. Manager There is no limit to the number of Managers. Permissions: Creating and editing notices, setting and changing the primary language, inviting Clan members, accepting or declining membership requests, modifying Clan's application method, kicking out Clan members, leaving Clan. General Member Permissions: Leaving Clan.

Joining a Clan Players who have completed the Tutorials are eligible to join a Clan. Players can either request to join a Clan or be invited by a current Clan member.

Clan Levels Clans can level up to level 20. Clan XP is earnable through gameplay. Players can earn Clan XP by playing solo or with their Clan members. Players receive a double XP bonus when playing with their Clan members! Clan members must complete a match under normal circumstances, including spectating other Clan members after their own death. Eligible modes: Normal Match, Ranked, Casual Match

PUBG: Battlegrounds Clan Name E ach Clan can be named with their own unique name, and can not be used by multiple Clans. PC: A Clan name can be used only once within all PC platforms (Steam, KAKAO, Epic Games Store). Console: A Clan name can be used only once within all Console platforms (Xbox, PlayStation®). Requirement: 2-15 characters, uppercase and lowercase letters of the English alphabet, numbers, hyphen (-), underscore (_) First character must be an English alphabet letter or number. Spaces cannot be used. You must have a minimum of 2 combined alphabets and numbers, excluding hyphens and underscores. The combined total of all digits (0-9) should not exceed 6 characters. If you want to change your Clan's name or Tag: Purchase a Clan Name Change or Clan Tag Change at Store – Utility for 990 G-COIN each. Clan Name Change/Clan Tag Change can be used on the Clan – Manage page. Clan Name Change/Clan Tag Changes can only be used by the Clan Master. Managers and General Members cannot use these items. Upon changing your Clan name, a 7-day grace period is granted for the previous name. During this grace period, the name is unavailable for use by other Clans. Disbanding your Clan will also have a 7-day grace period for the previous name. During this grace period, the name is unavailable for use by other Clans.

Clan Tags and Tag Plates A Clan Tag can consist of up to 4 characters and can be used by multiple Clans. Requirement: 2-4 characters, uppercase letters of the English alphabet, numbers, hyphen (-), underscore (_) First character must be an English alphabet letter or number. Spaces cannot be used. You must have a minimum of 2 combined alphabets and numbers, excluding hyphens and underscores. Once a Clan reaches Level 2, its Clan Tag will appear on players' nicknames/PUBG IDs both in-game and out-game, along with a corresponding Tag Plate. If the on-screen display is visually congested, the Clan Tag may appear in [brackets] instead of a Tag Plate. The Tag Plate can be upgraded as your Clan levels up.

Benefits Players earn a 30% BP boost for playing with their Clan members. Eligible modes: Normal Match, Ranked, Casual Match

Chat A new Clan channel will be added to the chat feature, allowing Clan members to communicate with each other. Clan messages can be viewed even during matches, but responses cannot be sent. A "Hide Clan Messages During Matches" option has been added under System Menu → Settings → Gameplay → Interface → UI.

Clan Search Clans with precise matches to their name or Clan Tag initials can be searched. The Clan Search page allows you to look for Clans to join and Clans to promote and recruit members through an external community site.

And more A Clan tab has been added to the Social page. Actions available with friends are now available with Clan members. Join Team, Whispers, login notifications If the Clan Master doesn't log in for more than 42 days, a Manager will be automatically appointed as the new Master. A warning message will be displayed after 28 days of inactivity. The Master will be delegated to a Manager with the earliest join date who has logged in within the past 28 days. In the absence of a Manager who fulfills the specified criteria above, a General Member who has logged in within the last 28 days with the earliest join date will be appointed as the Master. If no General Members have logged in within the last 28 days, the first Clan member to log in will assume the Master role. Report "Inappropriate Clan Name or Tag" has been added to the existing Report Player feature. You can report a Clan through the Clan search page. There are two items for reporting one's own Clan: Inappropriate Clan Name or Tag Inappropriate Clan Content Note: Some screens may not display the Clan Tag in front of certain nicknames.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!