Blue Archive Launches Operational Plan: Nisir's Summit

There's a new event happening in Blue Archive as Nexon's latest update has launched Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit, available now.

Nexon dropped a brand new update for Blue Archive this past week, as players can now dive into Operational Plan: Nisir's Summit. For those following the main story, this is a chance to step into the shoes of Sensei, an advisor for the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, shortly after the disappearance of the General Student Council president. We have the full rundown of everything you'll be able to experience in this latest event below.

In the latest chapter of Sensei's story, available until Tuesday, Aug. 8, trouble in Kivotos has come to a head in the Main Story Part 1 Final Episode Chapter 1, "Operation Recapture Schale," setting the stage for the action-packed Chapter 2, "Operational Plan: Nisir's Summit." As events descend into pure chaos, players are thrown into an intense battle where they must command a squad of students in combat against six raid bosses, including Perorodzilla (Chroma) and Binah (Chroma). Various rewards await the victorious defenders of Kivotos, including Pyroxenes, Recruitment Tickets and Elephs.

New Student, Mika – A highly anticipated new student, available through Fest Recruitment, is making her grand debut amidst the high stakes and comes with her own unique abilities. A formidable Striker from Trinity General School, Mika uses her EX skill to deal massive damage proportional to her ATK, and depending on her enemy's health, it can pack an even more powerful punch.

– A highly anticipated new student, available through Fest Recruitment, is making her grand debut amidst the high stakes and comes with her own unique abilities. A formidable Striker from Trinity General School, Mika uses her EX skill to deal massive damage proportional to her ATK, and depending on her enemy's health, it can pack an even more powerful punch. Quality-of-Life Improvements – In addition to the new student, Nexon raised the account level cap to 85. A new difficulty level for Commissions, as well as 37 pieces of Abydos Classroom themed furniture for players to decorate their Cafes have also been added.

– In addition to the new student, Nexon raised the account level cap to 85. A new difficulty level for Commissions, as well as 37 pieces of Abydos Classroom themed furniture for players to decorate their Cafes have also been added. Update Celebrations – Players who log in to the game between Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:59 a.m. (UTC) will be able to claim and use 10 Free Recruitments each day. In addition, players who log in to Blue Archive every day until Tuesday, Aug. 22 will be able to snag some fantastic goodies, such as 10-Recruitment Ticket x1 and Superior Fusion Keystone x10.

