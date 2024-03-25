Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade

Beyblade Announces Plans To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

Beyblade is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a new set of items coming out later this year, as well as a new animated series.

Last week, ASK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. revealed a new partnership with Hasbro to make new Beyblade items for the game's 25th Anniversary. The news came out on 3-2-1 Day, also known as Beyblade Day, as the companies all confirmed there would be a new animated series centered around the toy, as well as a Generation 4 set of toys centered around the X-Celerator Rail gear that pushes them into a higher speed. We have more details about these items and some images for you to check out below.

Beyblade – 2024 Releases & 25th Anniversary

Beyblade X

This summer, Bey-fans can experience the exhilarating thrill of the next generation of Beyblade toys, Beyblade X from Hasbro. Beyblade X offers Tops identical in weight, feel, and performance across Hasbro and Takara Tomy, along with additional Hasbro Tops that meet the same high standard. The new line features the Xtreme Battle Set, which is the perfect starter, packed with all you need to begin your quest for Beymastery and includes everything needed to play and compete: the Xtreme Beystadium arena, two right-spinning Tops, and two launchers with ripcords. Assemble your stadium and Tops, load your launcher, and 3-2-1, let it rip!

The Xtreme Beystadium features the new X-Celerator Rail Gear System to level up your game. When the gears of the Top engage the stadium rail, the Top can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash, rocketing around the Battle Zone for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes. The three interchangeable blades, ratchets, and bit layers of Beyblade X Tops are easy to assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks, leaving you ready to launch into battle. Use the two launchers to unleash Tops in a frenzy of fury, or mix and match the interchangeable pieces of other Tops to create your custom Bey. Other BEYBLADE tops are sold separately, subject to availability.

Beyblade Digital Experiences

Fans can also take Beyblade skills to the next level and compete in digital battles! Scan the code on Beyblade X Tops to battle in the Beyblade X app and unleash your Top in a virtual battle with other Bladers worldwide. Beyblade X toys will be available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers this summer. For ages eight years and up, MSRP $49.99, available Summer 2024. Also launching this summer, the new Beyblade series will introduce new characters among the world-class animation that Beyblade pioneered 25 years ago.

Beyblade Animated Series

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Lucky for him, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias "Blader X" and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

