Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO

A new Pokémon from the Unova regional arrives in Pokémon GO today. This Generation Five Normal/Grass-type creature is destined to become a favorite for collections, as it will take on a different form with every season. Deerling and its evolution Sawsbuck will debut in-game today with their Autumn-form.

In the image about, you can see the four forms of Deerling and Sawbucks: Autumn, Winter, Spring, and Summer. The typing of these Pokémon as well as, all evidence seems to confirm, their movesets will not change with their forms in Pokémon GO. Collectors rejoice, though, because this new release will essentially create eight new species to track down… which will double to sixteen when Deerling and Sawbuck are released in their Shiny forms, which is sure to be a while off.

The various Pokédex entries for Deerling and Sawsbuck appear in the original games as such:

Deerling: The turning of the seasons changes the color and scent of this Pokémon's fur. People use it to mark the seasons. The color and scent of their fur changes to match the mountain grass. When they sense hostility, they hide in the grass.

Sawsbuck: They migrate according to seasons, so some people call Sawsbuck the harbingers of spring. People can tell the season by looking at Sawsbuck's horns.

This is one of the most anticipated Unova releases due to its various forms. There is another Unova release that trainers are hoping will finally be unveiled in-game to tie into this year's annual Halloween event: the Dark-type fox Zorua, a Generation Five favorite that is one of the most beloved remaining creatures that hasn't yet been added to Pokémon GO. Trainers expect the remaining Generation Five species to be added to the game soon, as Generation Six's Kalos region is expected to debut in the game before the end of the year.

Deerling and Sawsbuck are live in Pokémon GO as of 8 AM Pacific on Friday, October 9th to coincide with the Autumn-themed event.