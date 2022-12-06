Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Beerus

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

It might be tough for some to remember how Beerus, a character who has become integral to the overarching Dragon Ball as an ally/training partner of Goku and Vegeta and friend to Bulma, started as a true villain. Indeed, it seemed that when Beerus was introduced, he may be the next Frieza/Cell/Buu-level villain that would have a long-running story dedicated toward defeating him. Instead, Akira Toriyama took things a different way, making this morally grey, above-the-affairs-of-mortals type character into a staple of the series. We even got to see this God of Destruction show emotion during the Tournament of Power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.