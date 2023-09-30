Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberheart Games, Vexlands

Vexlands Releases Free Demo With 2024 Planned Release

You can play a totally free demo of Vexlands right now on Steam, as Apogee Entertainment plans to release the game sometime in 2024.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment decided to give players an opportunity to try Vexlands, as they published a free demo this week. Right now, you can go to Steam and download it, as they have provided a small piece of the opening segment of the game for you to try. This is basically a way to wet your whistle before the game gets an Early Access release for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024. You can read the rundown here and check out the latest trailer in the process.

"Venture to the four corners of the cozy-yet-sometimes-perilous Vexlands. As the lone survivor of an unknown calamity, scour the once-bountiful landscape for resources to rebuild a flourishing homestead. Discover story-rich artifacts that tell of your ancestor's disappearance, and conquer mighty challenges to become an unbreakable adventurer. Or…y'know…just go fishin'. Scrape together valuable materials and head to the trading post to exchange goods for gold, and spend hard-earned coins on new parcels of land. But there's a catch! These procedurally generated plots are much more than patches of grass and rocks. Each territory contains both helpful and harmful echoes of the past, now awake once more."

"Pray for the best (like treasure chests and dungeons) and plan for the worst (like enemy spawn points) as each unlocked tile introduces permanent elements to the ecosystem. Every playthrough is different, thanks to procedurally generated surroundings and dynamic weather. A lightning strike can destroy buildings or transform resources into supercharged rarities. Expand tile by tile across grassy fields, icy tundra, frigid lakes, and balmy deserts. Craft strengthened weapons and armor before descending into dark dungeons and bone-strewn caverns in search of relics from long ago. Slash at slimy sharp-toothed monsters, solve ancient puzzles, and leave no stone unturned as valuable artifacts lie where least expected."

"Emerge from each battle stronger than before by fortifying abilities through an expansive skill tree. Chart a path to prosperity by improving crafting skills and coin-bearing boosts, become the strongest hunter-gatherer, or pick a path somewhere in between while leveling up battle, crafting, gathering, and luck abilities. Build a thriving homestead, perfect for much-needed rest between treks. Cultivate seeds into budding farmland, domesticate wild animals, and add a homemaker's touch with a plethora of decoration choices. Choose from dozens of appearance options, and don dozens of hats to be the best-dressed person on the planet, since…y'know…no one else is here."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!