VR Spelunking Experience Cave Crave Announced

Do you wish you could go splunking but can't afford to do it? Well, you can in VR soon as Cave Crave has been announced for Spring 2025

VR developer and publisher 3R Games has revealed a new VR experience on the way, as you can live out your spelunking dreams with Cave Crave. This game will give you everything you need for a cave-diving experience, as you will rig gear, pick caves, set up what you need, and make quick decisions when unexpected things happen. The game won't be out until sometime in Spring 2025 for Meta Quest and PSVR2, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Cave Crave

Step into the underground world of caves in the most realistic VR spelunking game, where the entire environment is your map, just waiting to be discovered! Do you love watching footage of secret space exploration? Curious about spelunking? Want to laugh at your claustrophobia? Or maybe just want to fashion your own path up a dark wall using hooks? In any case, 'Cave Crave' is the game for you.

Immersive, realistic environments: Explore irregular, unpredictable spaces with hundreds of strange kinks and unusual terrain situations. Forget "cave03.png" textures in usual, square tunnels – we're doing the real thing.

Explore irregular, unpredictable spaces with hundreds of strange kinks and unusual terrain situations. Forget "cave03.png" textures in usual, square tunnels – we're doing the real thing. No map: Need some navigation hints? Make them yourself. Using chalk, you can leave your own navigational clues on cave walls.

Need some navigation hints? Make them yourself. Using chalk, you can leave your own navigational clues on cave walls. Destructible obstacles: Encounter roadblocks? Break smaller stalactites with a hammer and clear larger boulders by scraping cracks in them and blasting through them with proper tools.

Encounter roadblocks? Break smaller stalactites with a hammer and clear larger boulders by scraping cracks in them and blasting through them with proper tools. Full environment interaction: The whole world in front of you is touchable and you can try to climb it – with your hands alone or with tools.

The whole world in front of you is touchable and you can try to climb it – with your hands alone or with tools. Breath management: Use a breath control mechanic to manage your chest size and slip through super tight places – or avoid drowning!

Use a breath control mechanic to manage your chest size and slip through super tight places – or avoid drowning! Different biomes, different challenges: Mud lakes, sulphurous volcanic fumes, and deadly frost are just some of the obstacles you'll face as you journey deeper underground.

Mud lakes, sulphurous volcanic fumes, and deadly frost are just some of the obstacles you'll face as you journey deeper underground. Simplified simulation: Maintain your gear to ensure its reliability. Without it, you could find yourself in a no-win situation.

Maintain your gear to ensure its reliability. Without it, you could find yourself in a no-win situation. Customize your experience: The default setting provides a mysterious and immersive cave atmosphere without cheap horror tricks. However, you can turn on scarier features (like cave spiders) to adjust your experience.

