Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Archiact, Journey To Foundation

VR Title Journey To Foundation Reveals Main Voice Cast

Archiact has revealed the voice cast for the game Journey To Foundation, as the new VR game is slated for release later this year.

VR developer Archiact took time this past week to reveal the voice actors they have lined up for their new game Journey To Foundation. Some of the people they snagged are impressive and will be familiar to many gamers, as the four primary roles belong to François Chau, Jennifer Hale, Hayden Bishop, and Leah de Niese, as well as a handful of other roles revealed, which we have listed for you below. The game, which is aiming to be released before the end of 2023, is set in Isaac Asimov's Foundation universe, so they went for a cast that would help bring the narrative-focused sci-fi adventure to life. Here are the details of those choices.

Journey To Foundation Main Cast

François Chau as Commissioner Han Bo – Actor, director, and voice-over artist François Chau — celebrated for his work in Lost, The Honeymoon Phase, and Ghost of Tsushima — will portray the stoic and mysterious Commissioner Han Bo, commanding supervisor to Agent Ward. Chau's distinguished career stretches back to 1985, with his debut in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero TV series.

Actor, director, and voice-over artist François Chau — celebrated for his work in Lost, The Honeymoon Phase, and Ghost of Tsushima — will portray the stoic and mysterious Commissioner Han Bo, commanding supervisor to Agent Ward. Chau's distinguished career stretches back to 1985, with his debut in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero TV series. Jennifer Hale as Vex – Esteemed for her versatile performances across TV, movies, and video games, Jennifer Hale will lend her voice to Vex. Stubborn and hot-headed, Vex was exiled from her home planet of Zor and now spends her days on Reventlov Station. Hale has won 6 awards and received 20 nominations for her work as a voice-over artist.

Esteemed for her versatile performances across TV, movies, and video games, Jennifer Hale will lend her voice to Vex. Stubborn and hot-headed, Vex was exiled from her home planet of Zor and now spends her days on Reventlov Station. Hale has won 6 awards and received 20 nominations for her work as a voice-over artist. Hayden Bishop as Agent Ward – Hayden Bishop is an actor and voice-over artist who has appeared in T.V., shorts, and video games such as Desperados III and Wasteland 3. In Journey to Foundation, players will be cast into the role of Ward, an agent with the Commission of Public Safety. Through conversation choices, the player will shape Agent Ward, who Bishop has masterfully spliced between an aggressive spitfire and a noble, diplomatic type.

Hayden Bishop is an actor and voice-over artist who has appeared in T.V., shorts, and video games such as Desperados III and Wasteland 3. In Journey to Foundation, players will be cast into the role of Ward, an agent with the Commission of Public Safety. Through conversation choices, the player will shape Agent Ward, who Bishop has masterfully spliced between an aggressive spitfire and a noble, diplomatic type. Leah de Niese as Astoria Durand – Embodying the soon-to-be Empress is Leah de Niese. Astoria is idealistic and headstrong, and her interest lies in learning more about the work her great uncle Yugo Amaryl did for the Foundation. Not her first time stepping into a video game role, de Niese voiced the Junker Queen in Overwatch 2, and is best known for her roles in House Husbands and Twentysomething.

Additional Cast

Rounding out the rest of the cast are these talented artists, who will bring to life companions, antagonists, and enemies:

Anoush NeVart as Nyria Durand (Call of Duty: Vanguard, Fallout 76, League of Legends)

(Call of Duty: Vanguard, Fallout 76, League of Legends) James Mathis III as Cyril Gant (Avengers Assemble, God of War: Ragnarok, MARVEL Dimension of Heroes)

(Avengers Assemble, God of War: Ragnarok, MARVEL Dimension of Heroes) Ritesh Rajan as Kaldan Morrow (Barbie: It Takes Two, Russian Doll, Stitchers)

(Barbie: It Takes Two, Russian Doll, Stitchers) Ry Chase as Ezro Toombs (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Fallout 76, The Walking Dead: World Beyond)

(Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Fallout 76, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) Fryda Wolff as Erinye (Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Just Cause 4)

(Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Just Cause 4) Jason Hightower as Major Leos (Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Resistance)

(Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Resistance) D Callahan as Grilk (U.S. Army & NASCAR commercials, Ice Lake Rebels)

(U.S. Army & NASCAR commercials, Ice Lake Rebels) Jason Spisak as The Peddler (Redfall, Arcane, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!