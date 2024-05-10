Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amanda the Adventurer, Amanda The Adventurer 2, MANGLEDmaw Games

Amanda The Adventurer 2 Announced For 2024 Release

Its time to go on another adventure! DreadXP confirms horror sequel Amanda The Adventurer 2 will be released later this year.

Article Summary Amanda The Adventurer 2 set for 2024 release by DreadXP and MANGLEDmaw Games.

Discover new sinister secrets in Kensdale Public Library and new interactive elements.

Experience heightened stakes with Amanda now actively pursuing Riley's trail.

Delve deeper into the eerie backstory of Amanda, Riley, and Aunt Kate.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP have announced Amanda The Adventurer 2 will be coming out this year. A sequel to the unhinged horror game about a children's cartoon series (a parody of Dora The Explorer), you once again play Riley, who travels to the local library to see what else is on the old tapes of this "beloved" educational series, and the horrors that lie within. The news comes after the company revealed the first game will be released on all major consoles and mobile devices this year, so players can experience the first game before diving into the sequel. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait for a release date.

Amanda The Adventurer 2

Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who, after seeing what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they're greeted by a masked figure who claims to know their Aunt Kate, before she died and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes. Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley's presence, and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it's not just Amanda looking for Riley now…

Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.

like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world. New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for, or don't! See how she responds!

asks for, or don't! See how she responds! New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You're not at Aunt Kate's anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!

New Friends! Neither Riley nor Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!

will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side! Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda , Riley, and Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold a horrifying history.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!