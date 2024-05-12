Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous

Final DLC For Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Arrives In June

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous is getting one final DLC release, as A Dance of Masks will arrive for the game in June.

A Dance of Masks brings a new adventure and enemy stronghold.

Features include personal events, romance options, and a mythic arena.

New archetypes, a versatile weapon, and fully voiced dialogues included.

Owlcat Games revealed they have one final DLC on the way for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, set to be released next month. This is going to be the absolute final DLC released for the game before the team moves on to other projects, as you'll return to the now-rebuilt city of Kenabres having a celebration. The game will see a number of new additions tied to a brand-new adventure, which will challenge you and send you off in a proper way. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the DLC will be released on June 13, 2024.

A Dance of Masks

Gather the Knight Commander's companions and return to the city of Kenabres, destroyed and now rebuilt from the ashes. Visit a festival, celebrate your victories, socialize with friends and loved ones, watch the fireworks… and thwart the plans of villains trying to spoil the fun!

A new adventure that will take you back to Kenabres and beyond, including a new enemy's stronghold

Personal events for every companion — we've seen them fight, now it's time to watch them have a day off

A new romantic event with every romanceable companion

An otherworldly arena where players can test their mettle against some truly mythic enemies

11 new character archetypes and a new weapon with the ability to switch grip from one-handed to two-handed

Fully voiced dialogues

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is an isometric story-driven RPG where players take their own custom-created characters into the Worldwound to close the rift into the Abyss and bring peace back to a shattered nation. How this is accomplished (if at all) is for the player to decide. With 25 classes, 12 player races, and a neverending arsenal of magic and abilities, the story of the WorldWound is for players to write.

