Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Adds Succubus Cosmetic Pack

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Nighthas added a new DLC pack to the mix as the Succubus Cosmetic Pack comes with new features.

Article Summary

  • New Succubus Cosmetic Pack DLC launched for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.
  • Included in the DLC are unique outfits, weapons, and a special character HUD.
  • Free update adds Chaos Mode and Versus Mode with online Co-Op and PvP.
  • Get the Cosmetic Bundle for the cost of two packs - features three distinct themes.

Developer ArtPlay and publisher 505 Games released a new DLC pack for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night as you can snag the Succubus Cosmetic Pack. The pack comes with a number of new options, as you can see here, giving you a few new outfits to literally slay in as you play the main game and other modes. Speaking of which, the pack came with a free update to the game, adding a new mode and other challenges to keep you occupied. We have more details on both below.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Succubus Cosmetic Pack

The first new game mode, named Chaos Mode, sends players into a series of randomized rooms populated with demons, with difficulty ramping up the longer you survive, whilst 'Versus Mode' is a fast-paced PvP mode against another player in a fight for survival. Online functionality for "Chaos and Versus Mode" also allows players to participate in Co-Op and Multiplayer PVP. The free Shantae cosmetic pack gives Miriam everything she needs to dress up as Shantae, everyone's favorite Half-Genie Hero! The premium DLC Cosmetic Packs, available for purchase on the game's Store page, include the vampiric 'Succubus' pack, a 'Magical Girl' pack, and the Japanese-inspired 'Japanesque' pack – each with a variety of weapons, costumes, and accessories. If you buy all three of the DLC packs as the 'Cosmetic Bundle,' you'll receive the three packs for the price of two – now that's magic!

This cosmetic includes six unique items that can be equipped as a set or individually. When the entire set is worn, the character HUD will change to a unique appearance made just for this cosmetic. Each item has its own stats and can be upgraded with crafting. Individual items include:

  • Scythe (WEAPON)
  • Vampiric Wig (HEAD)
  • Vampiric Skinsuit (BODY)
  • Vampiric Wings (ACCESSORY)
  • Vampiric Choker (SCARF)
  • Dream Steal (SHARD)

