WWE's Grayson Waller Chats About Being In WWE 2K24

At a recent community event where we got to preview WWE 2K24, we chatted with Grayson Waller about him being in the game, among other topics.

A few weeks ago, we were lucky to be a part of a WWE 2K24 preview event where we tried out a build of the game and had a chance to chat with a few WWE superstars in the mix. One of the people we got to chat with was Grayson Waller, just before they headed off to the Elimination Chamber, who was more than happy to sit down and play the game with many of the people in attendance. Here's our brief interview with Waller, as the game is out now.

BC: How is it seeing yourself inside the game?

GW: It's cool. You know, this is the second time, so I don't think anything hits like the first time. The first time getting to see yourself when you grow up creating yourself and all those types of things. Getting to see myself in the game was cool. But it's always cool to see. You get the updated gear, which is always fun. The entrance is fire. They put a few of the new moves in, too! So it's cool for us as wrestlers to kind of see the hard work that we do in the ring getting shown in the video game. It's always a lot of fun.

Which is something I've always been curious about. When they go through and they set up the moves, do you ever see something and think, "Oh, I wouldn't throw a forearm like that. I'd rather throw a punch like that."

I assume that's how I would feel, but I was so surprised with all the little intricacies that they have that maybe you, as a performer, don't think people notice. Little things. My entrance is picture perfect exactly what I do every time, which is very surprising. So you know they put a lot of effort into the game. With the moves and everything I was, I was extremely surprised and happy because I feel it's exactly how Grayson Waller is in the ring.

Do you feel comfortable with your character model in the game? A lot of people tend to be iffy sometimes, like Bayley recently posted about her model.

Yeah, dude! Bayley, I don't know what Bayley's done to people with these posters. At least with 2K, they will take care of it. But for me, I think I look good! If anything, the characters are more jacked than I am in real life, so I'm never gonna complain about that.

Have you played much of this current version yet?

Not yet; this community day we're at the moment is my first time getting my hands on it, which is really cool. But the cool thing is that you get to see some of the brothers and sisters from the locker room who haven't been in before, being available and getting to see some of the new moves and the new modes and the new match types. This is my first time, so I kind of feel like everyone else.

We're on the road to WrestleMania. How is it for you, being in the company right now, kind of figuring out where you fit in the scheme of things?

It's cool because, for me personally, I haven't had the opportunity to be on the road to WrestleMania, as I say. Having the opportunity to be in the Royal Rumble, going to the Elimination Chamber in Australia, which for me personally, that's almost my WrestleMania, getting to be in front of 45,000 Australian fans—that's cool. So for me, I'm just enjoying the ride of the moment, getting to see how all these things happen. A year ago, I told myself this is where I wanted to be, and now I'm here and I'm not surprised.

Is Perth going to hit a little bit differently, or are you going to just treat it like another show?

Since it got announced it's different for me. That means so much to me. Being an Australian, I sat in the crowd so many times watching WWE shows in Sydney—I went to Melbourne for the last show. Having the opportunity to be on the show now is just crazy. My friends are coming, my family's coming, I got a lot of the wrestlers that I know from the past are going to be there too. It's just cool experience to be able to perform in front of my home crowd, especially because these American crowds are terrible, man. I got to go to these American cities which are cold. You got a bunch of rude people going around. It's going to be nice to have some Australians and get treated with the respect I kind of deserve.

Since they've been appearing more on the roster these days, how does it feel having people like Logan Paul and The Rock come in and be a part of the show? Do you appreciate that because it heightens everything, or do you kind of feel like that's a spot on the roster that could be going to somebody else?

Logan Paul is so good, and he has such a big name. Like, who am I to complain about that? I've hung out with Logan, me and Logan are mates. I know how hard he works. I know how much effort he puts in, and I know how good he is. I'd rather be friends with him then than be an enemy for him backstage. Logan Paul is very good at what he does. And with The Rock, like, people complain about The Rock coming back. This is one of the biggest global superstars in the world, and we're gonna complain about The Rock coming back? Also, The Rock's my boss now, so I'm very happy The Rock is back. Anyone who hasn't been in the arena for when the Rock does his entrance doesn't understand it. If you're watching it on TV, you're watching it on YouTube, you don't understand how it feels when The Rock comes out. It's a different feeling. It's a different aura. You have wrestlers lined up backstage like a meet and greet after this brother turns out to take photos and stuff. That's not happen for anyone else. I think we should appreciate having him, because I think there's going to be a time when Logan Paul isn't here, or The Rock isn't here, and we're gonna wish they were.

