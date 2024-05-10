Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Diancie, pokemon, World of Wonders

Diancie Is Now Available For All Trainers In Pokémon GO

A free Diancie enouncter? Another shot at obtaining a Master Ball? Pokémon GO has announced new Special and Masterwork Research quests.

Article Summary Diancie now available in Pokémon GO via new Special Research for all Trainers.

Earn a Master Ball as a reward in the upcoming Masterwork Research event.

May 2024 features Tier Five raids with Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.

Various events and Spotlight Hours detailed for May 2024 in Pokémon GO.

Formerly a GO Fest 2024 exclusive species, Diance has now been released for all Pokémon GO Trainers through Special Research. This Mythical Pokémon can Mega Evolve as well, so those looking to fill out their Mega Dex will do well to complete this questline. Let's get into the details.

Niantic writes:

The Special Research story Glitz and Glam [is available to all Trainers for free.] Trainers who complete the Special Research will earn an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Diancie.* This Special Research will not expire, so you'll be able to complete it at your own pace! *If you have already accessed the Pokémon GO Fest 2023–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will instead earn you Diancie Candy.

In addition to this, we also have confirmation of a new Master Ball-themed Masterwork Research. It will debut as part of the Catching Wonders event, which will last from Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Niantic posted the following about the event:

This event is bringing you free Masterwork Research! Trainers who complete the research will receive a Master Ball as one of the rewards. Additional rewards include Stardust, XP, Berries, encounters with Pokémon, and more! Masterwork Research is intended to be completed over a long period of time.* Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a special occasion—think wisely about how you'll use it, and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokémon GO to acquire more!

Here is the full slate of remaining content coming to the game this month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Tapy Fini (can be Shiny) Tapu Fini will have the special attack Nature's Madness, which deals 90 power in Gyms and Raids with 80 power (please a decrease in the opponent's defense) in Trainer battles

Tapy Fini (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere

The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2024 are:

Wednesday, May 15: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 22: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 29: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere



Here are the Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: Mega Pideot (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming in May 2024:

May 11, 2024: Flock Together Research Day

Flock Together Research Day May 14 – 19, 2024: Catching Wonders

Catching Wonders May 19, 2024: May Community Day: TBA

May Community Day: TBA May 23 – 28, 2024: Ultra Space Wonders

Ultra Space Wonders May 26, 2024: Incense Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 : Abra with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Abra with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 21, 2024 : Elgyem with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Elgyem with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 23, 2024: Mareanie with double catch XP

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

