Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in May 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates cards maintain fluctuating values.

Shiny Charizard ex leads with an increase, now valued at $108.05.

Market trends for Scarlet & Violet sets defy expected post-release drop.

Collectors advised to hold off on buying singles from the recent set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $108.05 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $81.22 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $48.42 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $44.30 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $32.84 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.28 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $21.33 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $21.03 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $14.66 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $13.93 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $12.76 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $12.29 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.91 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $11.76 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $11.56

The chase card is creeping up. Going against the expected trend of a drop at this point in time, Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare increased $10 from its April 2024 value. Outside of this, the cards of this set are just gaining or dropping a few dollars here and there. Our last Shiny set, Shining Fates, stayed quite high for the first few months before a dramatic plummet, so I am keeping a close eye on this. I do not advise anyone to buy singles yet.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!