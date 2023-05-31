Here's What's Coming To Pokémon GO In June 2023 Pokémon GO has released the June 2023 events calendar which includes Raid Hours, Shiny Nihilego, and the first few Hidden Gems events.

Niantic has announced a new slate of content for Pokémon GO, including the debut of Shiny Nihilego and Shiny Shadow Articuno. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions:
Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny
Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny
Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert

June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 3rd, 2023: Searching for Gold Research Day

June 6th – 12th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week

June 6th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour

Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour June 10th, 2023: June Community Day, focus not yet announced

June Community Day, focus not yet announced June 16th – 25th, 2023: Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover

Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover June 29th – July 2nd, 2023: Dark Flames event

Dark Flames event TBA: Carbink will be released at some point during the current Season of Hidden Gems

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 6th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour featuring Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler with triple XP for catching, all can be Shiny except Crabrawler.

June 13th, 2023: Binacle with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

June 20th, 2023: Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

June 27th, 2023: Doduo with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

