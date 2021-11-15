Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Comes To Consoles In December

Slitherine Ltd. announced this morning that they'll be bringing Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector over to Xbox and Playstation next month. More specifically, it will be available for the PS4 (but not the PS5 for some reason) as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on December 2nd, 2021. And the game will come with all of its updates and both DLC packs released since July 2021. We have the latest trailer for the content and everything included for you down below.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is the definitive battle-scale turn-based strategy title that takes players to the battlefields of the 41st Millennium in an epic single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Sergeant Carleon and his allies must purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honour of the noble Blood Angels. The gripping campaign also introduces the mighty Primaris Marines for the first time. The console version features full achievement and trophy support, in addition to an updated UI and brand new control scheme specifically designed for consoles, giving players full tactical control when commanding the Blood Angel Space Marines in bone-rattling and soul-crushing skirmishes against the Tyranids. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will be expanded over the coming months via DLC which will introduce new factions, maps and modes. The first two packs will launch on December 2 for both Console and PC, adding new elite units to the game.

The Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Blood Angels Elite DLC gives players access to Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard. Assault Terminators feature a game-changing Deep Strike ability, while The Sanguinary Guard can quickly traverse the battlefield using their Jump Pack and can be equipped with a variety of ranged and melee weapon options.

The Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Tyranid Elites DLC adds the Broodlord and Hive Guard. The Broodlord are superior melee warriors with a natural ability for disrupting the minds of nearby prey, whereas the Hive Guard offers deadly ranged attacks, wrapped in a heavy armour of lumbering carapace.