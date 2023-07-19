Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Games Workshop, Video Games | Tagged: Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Reveals Second Faction

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin reveals the second faction as the Orruk Kruleboyz make their presence known.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments have revealed a new faction this week for their upcoming game, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin. The game is still in development without a set date for even Early Access, but at least the team is giving us things to check out until it comes out. This time around, they have put a spotlight on the brutal and cunning Orruk Kruleboyz, who are no strangers to dealing out punishment as they have a size advantage over a lot of people in this world. You can check out new gameplay footage of the Kruleboyz' savage squads and lumbering monsters creating pure havoc below.

"Trickery and cunning tactics are the Kruleboyz' specialty. This swamp-dwelling Warclan of Orruks call the Bestial Realm of Ghur their home, and they'll stop at nothing to defend it. In Realms of Ruin, the Orruk Kruleboyz are led by the devious Killaboss Dankfeer, whose goal is to bring destruction to the Stormcast Eternals' fortress settlement of Harkanibus and establish himself as the dominant force of Ghur's wildlands. The Kruleboyz will be playable as part of Realms of Ruin's cinematic singleplayer campaign, which features multiple factions, as well as in multiplayer."

"Basic squad types include the Beast-skewer Killbows, whose long-range artillery can dent opponents' health with their poisoned bolts, as well as the numerous Hobgrot Slittaz, who can expand their ranks as they eliminate their enemies. Larger monsters support their relentless assault: the Marshcrawla Sloggoth is a bipedal hunter manned by a band of grots armed with nets, ready to ensnare even the most mobile combatants in Ghur. The devastating Mirebrute Troggoth, meanwhile, manned by a Kruleboyz rider, can deliver a frenzied and devastating attack to all within range – including other Orruks."

"This video also delves into Realms of Ruin's competitive multiplayer, which players recently sampled during the Open Beta. Available in both 1v1 and 2v2 modes, the goal is to dominate the battlefield against warlords from across the world on a variety of maps and to turn the tide of war in the players' favor. With each faction offering different strengths and weaknesses, the key is to capture Arcane Conduit resource points, unleash tougher squads than the enemy, upgrade and specialize forces via the tech tree, and control more Victory Points to win."

