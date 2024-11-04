Posted in: Falcom, Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Will Arrive This January

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is getting remastered for modern platforms, as the Nihon Falcom classic will arrive in January

Article Summary Ys Memoire remaster brings classic adventure to Switch, PlayStation on January 7, 2025.

Experience new visuals, sound, and controls in Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana remaster.

Switch between new and classic character art styles in this definitive edition.

Enjoy the iconic Ys soundtrack with three remastered audio options to choose from.

Marvelous Inc. has announced that they will be remastering the Nihon Falcom title Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, giving modern gamers a chance to play the title. The team has taken the game and given it a visual and audio overhaul, along with improved and modernized controls and mechanics, allowing those on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation the opportunity to experience it in a new light. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will arrive on January 7, 2025.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi's homeland of Felghana. The eight years they've been away have not been kind to the lands, which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece.

Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like "Turbo" mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like "Turbo" mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world. Refined Visual Variety: Ys Memoire features all-new "Refined" character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the "Classic" versions at a whim.

Ys Memoire features all-new "Refined" character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the "Classic" versions at a whim. A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero. A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!