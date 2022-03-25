4 High Quality Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In another multiverse, we are all sitting down to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness today because today was the last release date before Disney and Marvel announced their most recent round of delays. Alas, we have branched off from that reality, and we have to wait until the beginning of May to see the next big Marvel movie, but we do have a series dropping next week to help keep us busy. Right now, the official Disney press site uploaded four new high-quality images from the new Marvel movie, including a nice, new look at America Chavez. The Oscars are this weekend, and while no one is making any promises, there is a chance that we could see some new footage from the award show. It likely won't be a full trailer, but a new TV spot teasing some more new footage is something that we could very well see. As far as the rumors surrounding this movie go, they continue to run rampant as to what kind of cameos or teases we could see. The thing about a multiverse story is that exactly nothing is off the table, but there is a line where it would become distracting for the movie as a whole. That being said, this writer has already planted her flag when it comes to Marvel making other movies canon. They did it for the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies; they can do it for these two as well.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.