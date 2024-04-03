Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: bambi: the reckoning, Jagged Edge Productions, Poohniverse

Bambi: The Reckoning Teaser Trailer Continues The Poohniverse

The Poohniverse isexpanding. The first teaser trailer for Bambi horror film The Reckoning has been released with the film coming out later in 2024.

Article Summary Teaser for 'Bambi: The Reckoning' hints at a terrifying Poohniverse expansion.

Stars Roxanne McKee and Nicola Wright set to face a killer deer in new horror film.

Jagged Edge Productions' horror icon roster grows with 'Bambi: The Reckoning'.

Producer Scott Chambers teases a crossover of classic characters gone rogue.

Bambi: The Reckoning will continue the now-named Poohniverse, picking up the threads from the Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey films. Roxanne McKee (Wrong Turn 5), Nicola Wright, and Tom Mulheron will star in the movie, which is being directed by Dan Allen from a script by Rhys Warrington. Allen teased the film: "It's gonna be terrifying. When people see a deer in the wild after this film, they're gonna run for the hills. This film is about the death of childhoods as much as it's gonna ruin childhoods. Expect bloodshed, tears and, rabbits… and one mean killer deer. At last, the British countryside will finally get its Godzilla."

Bambi Becomes A Horror Icon

When asked about the Poohniverse, Scott Chambers, Producer of Jagged Edge Productions, had this to say: "Similar to The Avengers, we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the stand-alone movies, you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye, which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster."

Well, at least this one looks like they shoved money at it, as they did with Blood and Honey 2. Other than that…as I have said, I don't enjoy this branch of the horror tree, but I know plenty of people who do. For them, I am excited. However, I do not think I will ever enjoy any of these, even if the marketing is on point and makes me smile.

Keep an eye out for more on Bambi: The Reckoning and the rest of the Poohniverse as we learn it.

