Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the gray man, the russo brother

The Russo Brothers Provide An Update On The Gray Man 2

The Russo Brothers have provided a brief update about The Gray Man 2, the sequel to the action film released on Netflix in July 2022.

Article Summary Russo Brothers give an update on the status of The Gray Man 2.

Joe Russo speaks on developing concepts for the sequel.

The original film featured Ryan Gosling and a star-studded cast.

Despite mixed reactions, Netflix greenlit The Gray Man sequel in July 2022.

Do you remember The Gray Man? There is a decent chance you might not, but back in the summer of 2022, Netflix had a pretty big push for a film with a rather impressive cast of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and more, and Anthony and Joe Russo directed. It had one of the biggest budgets of any Netflix original film released so far, and the response from audiences and critics was a resounding "Well, that happened." However, even though no one seemed to really enjoy the movie very much and no one talked about it, by the time August hit, Netflix decided to move ahead with a sequel. It's been almost two years since the release of the first film and we haven't heard anything since, but the Russo's were interviewed by GamesRadar recently. They were asked about multiple projects because they were working on a lot, but The Gray Man 2 was brought up. Joe Russo replied, "We're developing concepts we think are the right direction to take the character in, and so, we are working on that at the moment. I mean, you're juggling like 14 things at the same time, so you have to apportion your time correctly to each one of them."

There is always room for improvement, and considering the people involved in the first film, it wouldn't take that much to turn this around and make The Gray Man 2 decent. All the pieces exist; you just need to put them in the right places and with the right script. Gosling is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and his career won't slow down with the upcoming release of The Fall Guy, so let's hope that Netflix has everyone locked up in a contract. Or maybe they could start from square one with a completely new cast and keep the basic concept of the world, say the first film's events happened, but we're going to follow someone completely different. We'll have to see.

The Gray Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned, and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man, and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel. It streamed to Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!