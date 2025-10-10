Posted in: Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, a minecraft movie 2

A Minecraft Movie 2 Greenlit And Dated For 2027, First Poster Released

Warner Bros. and Legendary have officially greenlit A Minecraft Movie 2. Jared Hess will direct; it has been dated for July 2027, and the first poster was released.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and Legendary have officially greenlit A Minecraft Movie 2, set for release in July 2027.

Jared Hess returns as director, co-writing the script with Chris Galletta, with production details confirmed.

The announcement follows the first film's massive $957 million box office success despite mixed reviews.

The sequel's release faces competition with major titles like The Simpsons Movie 2 and A Quiet Place Part III.

A Minecraft Movie is another one of those movies that spent a lot of time in development hell, just over a decade, and by the time the film was released, people legitimately wondered if anyone still cared. It seemed like Minecraft had its moment, and the studios missed the window, and the initial trailers weren't looking great either. However, the combination of Jack Black and director Jared Hess managed to make a movie that wasn't exactly critically beloved, but it wasn't maligned either. It was a huge hit with its target fanbase to the point that a large group of them forgot how to act in public with the "chicken jokey" thing. I don't care if you paid for your movie ticket, no one else signed up to be part of your TikTok prank, have some basic decorum for the love of god.

Anyway!

The critical response matters a lot less when you run away with the box office, and A Minecraft Movie did. By the time it finished its theatrical run, the film had grossed $957 million at the worldwide box office, and in a post-COVID world, it's a lot harder to join the Billion Dollar Box Office Club. People underestimated just how big this film was going to be, so it's no surprise that everyone was talking about a sequel mere days after the film's release. Throughout April 2025 and into May 2025, there were reports about things being in development, but nothing was set in stone. However, now we have some confirmations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Minecraft Movie 2 has officially been given the green light by Warner Bros. and Legendary. They also dated the film for July 23, 2027, and the first poster was released as well. Hess is set to direct again, but this time he will write the script with Chris Galletta, who worked on the first film. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and Jason Momoa will serve as producers. It's unclear from this report if there are any confirmed cast members, but it doesn't look like it.

We often discuss how a July release date can make or break a film, so it's interesting that Warner Bros. chose this date specifically, given that Man of Tomorrow is set for release on July 9, 2027, potentially splitting Warner Bros.' own audience. Around the same time, we also have The Simpsons Movie 2 releasing on the same day, with A Quiet Place Part III on the 30th and Bluey: The Movie on August 6th.

A Minecraft Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey's Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The film was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

