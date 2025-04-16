Posted in: Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Final Trailer, New Poster, Tickets For Fan Screenings

Marvel has released the final trailer for Thunderbolts*, a new poster, and the opportunity to see the film next week in select cities.

Catch early screenings on April 22 in select IMAX theaters across major U.S. cities.

Marvel has also shared a new poster to go along with the final trailer.

Marvel's Thunderbolts* hits theaters nationwide on May 2, 2025.

It's time for some more Thunderbolts* footage, and if you act fast, you'll have the chance to see the movie early. So far, the early buzz for this film is very positive, and it seems like people are into what Marvel has been sharing. However, movies like this also have the potential to turn into a giant mess because they are attempting to keep a lot of plates spinning. We'll have to see how it ends up working out. Marvel has dropped the final trailer on us and it seems like it's becoming a pattern with them that the final trailer is the one that is much more somber compared to the other trailers. There's also a fair amount of footage in this one, but I personally don't see anything that appears to be a huge spoiler. As always, if there is a time that Marvel is going to spoil its own movie, it's right now, so keep an eye on all of that. We also got a new poster, and Fandango and IMAX are hosting some fan screenings next week. The details for those are below and good luck getting tickets!

Fandango and Imax® Fan Screenings for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" will be held on April 22 in IMAX theatres in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Austin. Complimentary tickets for the "Thunderbolts*" Fandango & IMAX® Fan Screenings are available at Fandango now, on a first-come, first-served basis

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

