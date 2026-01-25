Posted in: Horror, Movies, Sony | Tagged: eli roth, thanksgiving, Thanksgiving 2

Eli Roth Breaks Down Why Thanksgiving 2 Hasn't Happened Yet

Eli Roth reveals the main reason that a sequel to his popular seasonal horror film Thanksgiving hasn't happened just yet.

Article Summary Eli Roth reveals why Thanksgiving 2 hasn't moved forward, citing cast availability as the main hurdle.

The original Thanksgiving was a hit, earning $46 million and strong reviews, prompting quick sequel plans.

Key cast members like Addison Rae and Milo Manheim now have packed schedules, delaying the sequel.

Thanksgiving 2 remains in active development, with the script done and the door open for a future return.

Thanksgiving carved out its own bloody corner of the holiday-horror space in November 2023, finally delivering on Eli Roth's faux Grindhouse trailer from the early mid-2000s. In terms of plot, the film is set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, following a masked killer in a pilgrim getup picking off people tied to a deadly Black Friday riot, mixing whodunnit energy with infectious fall seasonal nastiness that horror fans had been craving (as opposed to the typical Halloween or Christmas horror).

Made for around $15 million, Thanksgiving even went on to earn about $46 million worldwide and drew generally solid reviews, becoming enough for Sony's TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group to quickly announce a follow-up. In fact, a sequel was originally targeted for a 2025 release, and Roth has talked for more than a year about having the script ready and wanting to "up the ante" on the kills. Now he is explaining why Thanksgiving 2 has gone a little too quiet.

Eli Roth Admits the Practical Reason Behind Thanksgiving 2 Delays

Roth reveals, "We're very lucky with our cast. We had the most amazing cast. And they're all blowing up. I mean, Jalen was on The Pitt. Nell Verlaque is doing a show with Kevin Kline and Laura Linney. Addison now has a world tour, has incredible hit albums, pop star, and is getting nominations. And now Milo Manheim just got cast in Tangled. You're so happy, and everyone, Jenna's working, Gabriel's, everyone's working. So you're really, really, really happy for your friends, but also now it creates a bit of a scheduling issue."

He's not wrong either. Since the first film dropped, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, and the rest of the ensemble have all landed new gigs across television, film, and music, which makes wrangling everyone for a tight slasher shoot a lot harder than it was the first time around. Fortunately for fans, it's all technical timeline details and not a case of the studio getting cold feet. The sequel is still in development, the script has been turned in, and when things finally align, a sequel will commence.

In the meantime, the first Thanksgiving is already available on digital platforms and streaming, which gives fans plenty of chances to revisit Plymouth's worst holiday while they wait to see how Roth tops that first round of carnage in the sequel.

