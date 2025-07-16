Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

First Supergirl Teaser Posters Tells You To Look Out Not Up

Today, Warner Bros. and DC Studios released the first teaser poster for Supergirl. For Superman, we looked up; for Supergirl, we need to look out.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and DC Studios reveal the first teaser poster for Supergirl, urging fans to "look out."

Supergirl will be the second film in the new DC Universe.

Supergirl features a star-studded cast, with director Craig Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueira attached.

The film, exploring a darker Supergirl origin, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS A FAIRLY MINOR SPOILER FOR SUPERMAN. The first teaser poster for Supergirl is officially out in the world. Warner Bros. is currently taking a victory lap following the successful release of Superman, which has managed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. It also pissed off all of the right people as well, but that's neither here nor there. Supergirl is set to make her way into theaters next year following her debut in the final minutes of Superman. We don't see a ton of her; the scene is only a few minutes long, but she's wearing the same outfit we see in the new teaser poster, which James Gunn shared to social media today. For Superman, we looked up; for Supergirl, we need to look out.

Supergirl Flies Into Theaters Next Year

Supergirl has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Much like Superman, which went from Superman Legacy to Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was shortened to just Supergirl in June 2025. Supergirl will be released on June 26, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!