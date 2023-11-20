Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New International Trailer Plus 3 Posters

New international trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teases the end of the royal bloodline, plus three new character posters.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops thrilling new trailer and posters for Aquaman 2.

With 3 major releases in December, DC's box office battle heats up.

Aquaman sequel marks the end of the current DC Universe era.

Star-studded cast returns to save Atlantis in a high-stakes showdown.

We are now officially a month away from the international release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom so Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios decided it was time to remind everyone about the third big movie they have coming out before the end of this year. Anyway, DC has had a rough year, and they would like to end 2023 on a high note by having a film that is a critical and commercial success. They succeeded critically with Blue Beetle, but it underperformed at the box office. This film is also the end of this era of the DC Universe as we head to the next phase of storytelling. It would be nice for it to end well. So, a lot is riding on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but whether or not it can handle that weight remains to be seen. The new trailer posted to the Warner Bros. India YouTube channel has a ton of new footage, and we have three new character posters that were also shared on the official Facebook account.

Considering that the studio has three major releases coming out before the end of the year, it's going to be interesting to see how a studio so strapped for cash that they tried to shelve an entire film for a tax write-off tries to push three films with massive budgets that are all coming out in the same month. Absolutely nothing will go wrong here. One of the three big films coming out from Warner Bros. Discovery in December will flop; there just isn't enough of an audience for all three to do well, and it remains to be seen if the one that flops will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

