Ghostbusters Sequel Gets Teaser Poster, Will It Release In 2023?

Ghostbusters fans were treated to a poster for the sequel to Afterlife yesterday, but do we think the film will hit its release date?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a modest hit when it was released in November 2021, and a sequel was announced by Sony pretty quickly. Since then, besides some casting notes, not much at all is known about the film except its release date of December 20th, 2023. The cast of Afterlife will return, including Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Ernie Hudson. They will be joined by Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. Jason Reitman cedes the directing chair to Gil Kenan, though he is still very involved as a producer. For Ghostbusters Day yesterday, the first teaser poster for the film was released, which you can see below.

Ghostbusters…What? Why Not Give Us A Title?

Two things that this poster does to infuriate me. One: why not give us the title? The film is six months away, allegedly, and on a day like Ghostbusters Day, why not throw us that bone? The teaser does give us plenty to speculate about, especially since we know the actions should be returning to New York City, as they teased at the end of the last film. Could this be an NYC winter set movie? Are they fighting a Yetti? Mr. Freeze?

The second thing that is missing and the second thing that bothered me is the lack of a release date. A film like this will be very, very effects heavy; as far as we know, it is still filming. I do not believe for a second that this is coming out in December for two other reasons besides the effects time crunch. First, the writer's strike means that they can't make any changes on set. We don't know how far into filming they were when it started, but if they need any kind of reshoots, it would be difficult without making script changes, and they can't. That is also an issue if the actors go on strike at the end of June as well.

The other reason I think this gets delayed into 2024? Next year is the 40th anniversary of the first film. No way that they don't have that in mind. The strike will also play a part, and next summer is crowded, but that feels like too big an opportunity for Sony to pass up for a brand so intrinsically tied to its own nostalgia. I guess we shall see.

